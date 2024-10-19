NCAAF Prediction: Virginia has value as road underdogs

Unranked Virginia heads to Clemson to face the #10 Tigers at 12:00 PM ET on the ACC Network on Saturday afternoon. Can the Tigers cover the 21-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Virginia vs. Clemson betting prediction.

Virginia is 4-2 straight up this season and 4-1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Boston College, and their worst loss came against Maryland.

Clemson is 5-1 straight up this season and 4-2 against the spread. Their best win came against NC State, and their only loss came against Georgia.

Virginia vs. Clemson Matchup & Betting Odds

353 Virginia Cavaliers (+21) at 354 Clemson Tigers (-21); o/u 57.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. Clemson Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Virginia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Virginia Cavaliers Game Notes

Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea provided most of the offense in his team’s 24-20 loss to Louisville last weekend. In that contest, the sophomore from St. Petersburg, FL completed 26 of 45 passes for 279 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 15 times for a team-high 84 yards in the loss.

Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields also made an impact last weekend. The 6’4” senior from Charlottesville, VA caught 9 passes for 129 yards and completed 1 pass for 22 yards in his team’s loss to Louisville last Saturday. Fields leads the team with 541 receiving yards on the campaign.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik had a great game in his team’s 49-14 blowout win over Wake Forest last weekend. In that contest, the 6’2” junior completed 31 of 41 passes for 309 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. The Austin, TX native also ran for 30 yards in the victory.

Clemson running back Phil Mafah put in some work against Wake Forest last weekend. In his team’s 49-14 road win, the senior from Loganville, GA recorded 19 carries for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns. For the season, Mafah is averaging 6.9 yards per tote. He leads the Tigers in rushing yards (604) and is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (4) this season.

Virginia vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Virginia is 3-1 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2022 season.

The Cavaliers are 12-5-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Clemson is 11-12 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 season.

The over is 10-6-2 in Virginia’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 10-9 in Clemson’s games since the beginning of last season.

Virginia vs. Clemson Betting Prediction

Virginia is tied for the best record against the spread of any team since the start of last season. The Cavaliers are 12-5-2 ATS overall which is a cover rate of 70.6%. The key to that has been staying competitive in nearly every game. Since 2023, Virginia is 8-3 ATS as an underdog and 5-1-1 ATS as the road team. What’s more, the Cavaliers are 8-2-1 ATS in conference games since the start of last season. That’s tied for the 4th-best mark in the FBS over that span. I doubt that Virginia will win this game on Saturday, but to cover the number, they won’t have to. I’m taking the Cavaliers and the points on the road at Clemson on Saturday.