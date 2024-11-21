NC State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Can Yellow Jackets Cover at Home?

The Wolfpack heads to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Thursday night ACC battle. NC State is looking to bounce back off of a loss heading into their bye week to bring them to 5-5 on the season. The Yellow Jackets picked up a big win over Miami before they went on their bye week and will enter Thursday with a 6-4 record. They are currently an 8.5 point favorite and this NC State vs. Georgia Tech matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

North Carolina State Wolfpack (+8.5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-8.5) o/u 51.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 21, 2024

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wolfpack

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on NC State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

NC State Wolfpack

The Wolfpack had won two straight games before a 29-19 loss to Duke two weeks ago. CJ Bailey completed just 16 of his 39 pass attempts for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception and lost a fumble. Bailey led the team on the ground with 36 rush yards. NC State was held to 2.9 yards per carry in this matchup. The defense gave up 2 touchdown passes but also played well against the run holding Duke to 1.1 yards per carry.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech handed Miami their first loss of the season two weeks ago 28-23. Aaron Philo and Haynes King shared the QB spot in this matchup. Philo passed for 67 yards and a touchdown and Haynes King passed for 32 yards and a touchdown and added 93 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Jamal Haynes had 83 rushing yards and a touchdown before leaving early in the game with an injury. The defense allowed 3 passing touchdowns but held Miami to 3.7 yards per carry. They also had 3 sacks and a fumble recovery.

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

NC State is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 5-1 in NC State’s last 6 games against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Georgia Tech’s last 7 home games

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction:

Take the Yellow Jackets to cover the 8.5 point spread on Thursday night. Georgia Tech is 4-0 SU on their home field this season and 3-0-1 ATS. This is their last home game of the season and the team is riding high off of a big win over Miami. The Wolfpack enter Thursday 2-8 ATS this season. Both offenses are very close in PPG but defensively, Georgia Tech is ranked 56th allowing 24 points per game, while NC State is ranked 101st allowing 31.7 ppg. Running backs Jamal Haynes and Chad Alexander were both hurt against Miami and are questionable to play on Thursday but it sounds like they will both be able to go coming out of the bye. The two quarterback system worked very well against Miami. I think the Yellow Jackets offense will be able to put up points against a very poor Wolfpack defense and NC State won’t be able to keep up.

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Georgia Tech -8.5