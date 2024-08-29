Murray State vs. Missouri Prediction: Spread too big for Tigers?

There are high expectations surrounding the Mizzou football program in 2024. The Tigers open their season against Murray State on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the home team laying a whopping 47.5 points and the total sitting at 57.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Columbia, MO?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Murray State Races (+47.5) at Missouri Tigers (-47.5); o/u 58.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Public Betting: Public Bettors Love Races with Spread

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 90% of bets are on Murray State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Noel listed as co-starter for Missouri

Nate Noel is listed as a co-starter for Missouri at running back. His fellow co-starter is Marcus Carroll, per Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Tribune. Noel and Carroll were previously seen splitting starter reps in practice during the past week, but it appears the Mizzou coaching staff feels comfortable heading into 2024 with a committee approach. The senior Appalachian State transfer came to the Tigers in the offseason following a very productive four seasons with the Mountaineers, rushing for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. The workload split between Noel and Carroll will be worth monitoring throughout the season, but a committee approach seems to be imminent at least to start the 2024 campaign.

Wease listed on depth chart despite arrest

Theo Wease (not injury related) appears listed on the depth chart for Thursday’s game against Murray State, Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Tribune reports. Wease was arrested earlier this month but was later released, and it seems he won’t have problems featuring for Missouri in the season opener Thursday. Wease had a career-best season in 2023, racking up 49 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns in 13 appearances.

Murray State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Murray State’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Murray State’s last 7 games on the road

Missouri is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

Missouri is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

Murray State vs. Missouri Betting Prediction

Take Mizzou. I know this is a big number but the Tigers return key components from 2023. The heart of the team, running back Cody Schrader, is in the NFL, but Brady Cook and his stable of receivers return. One of those receivers, Luther Burden II, is likely to be selected in the top-10 of next April’s NFL draft.

Mizzou also finished strong last season, covering six out of their final season games, which includes the bowl contest versus Ohio State. Murray State, meanwhile, finished with a 1-4 ATS record in their final five games. They have no shot tonight.

Murray State vs. Missouri Prediction: Missouri Tigers -47.5