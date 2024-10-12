Missouri vs. UMass CFB Prediction: Can Tigers get back on track?

Number 21 Missouri heads to Amherst to face unranked UMass at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon. Can the Tigers cover the 27.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Missouri vs. UMass betting prediction.

Missouri is 4-1 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Boston College, and their only loss came against Texas A&M.

UMass is 1-5 straight up this season and 2-3-1 against the spread. Their only win came against Central Connecticut, and their worst loss came against Buffalo.

Missouri vs. UMass Matchup & Betting Odds

133 Missouri Tigers (-27.5) at 134 UMass Minutemen (+27.5); o/u 54.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

TV: ESPN2

Missouri vs. UMass Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Tigers reserve cornerback Ja’Marion Wayne is questionable to play on Saturday with a hamstring injury. He’s listed as the team’s third-string right cornerback on the depth chart.

Mizzou reserve quarterback Sam Horn (elbow) and defensive end Darris Smith (knee) have both been ruled out for Saturday’s road tilt with UMass. Smith recorded 5 total tackles and a pass defended in 3 games of action for Georgia last season. Horn completed 3 of 6 passes for 54 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception in a limited role for Missouri last year.

UMass Minutemen Game Notes

Minutemen quarterback Taisun Phommachanh had a decent game in his team’s 34-20 loss to Northern Illinois last weekend. In that contest, the 6’4” senior completed 15 of 30 passes for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 13 times for 27 yards. The Bridgeport, CT native has a QBR of 48.5 this season.

UMass wideout T.Y. Harding had a big day against Northern Illinois last weekend. The 5’9” sophomore caught 5 passes for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns in his club’s loss to the Huskies. Harding is second on the team with 198 receiving yards this season.

Missouri vs. UMass Betting Trends

Missouri is 5-3 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2022 season.

The Tigers are 5-3 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

UMass is 4-7-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

UMass is 2-4-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Missouri vs. UMass Betting Prediction

Missouri got humbled last weekend. The Tigers played at Texas A&M and got crushed, 41-10. The defeat was Mizzou’s first loss of the season and their second conference game of the 2024 campaign. The Tigers will likely have more success against UMass. Missouri’s track record against non-power conference foes this season bodes well for their chances against UMass. The Tigers beat Murray State 51-0 in Week 1, then toppled Buffalo 38-0 in Week 2.

These two teams have a common opponent through the first 6 weeks of play. UMass played Buffalo in Week 3 and got smoked by the Bison 34-3. The Minutemen’s only win this season was a 35-31 victory over FCS opponent Central Connecticut State. I find it hard to believe that UMass is going to hang with a Missouri team coming off of a devastating loss. I like the Tigers to win big on Saturday, so I’m laying the points with Mizzou on the road.