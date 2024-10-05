Close Menu
    Missouri vs. Texas A&M CFB Prediction: Tigers have value on road

    Number 9 Missouri heads to College Station to face #25 Texas A&M at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Aggies cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Missouri vs. Texas A&M betting prediction.

    Missouri is 4-0 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Boston College, and they have yet to lose a game this year.

    Texas A&M is 4-1 straight up this season and 1-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Arkansas, and their only loss came against Notre Dame.    

    Missouri vs. Texas A&M Matchup & Betting Odds

    379 Missouri Tigers (+2.5) at 380 Texas A&M Aggies (-2.5); o/u 47.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

    Kyle Field, College Station, TX

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Missouri vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Missouri Tigers Game Notes

    Tigers sophomore cornerback Ja’Marion Wayne is questionable for Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury. He’s listed as the team’s third-string right cornerback, and he had 3 total tackles in 3 games of action last season. 

    Missouri reserve quarterback Sam Horn (elbow) and defensive end Darris Smith (knee) will both miss Saturday’s road date with Texas A&M. Smith recorded 5 total tackles and a pass defended in 3 games of action for the Tigers last season. 

    Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

    Aggies starting quarterback Connor Weigman (shoulder) and linebacker Scooby Williams (undisclosed) are both questionable to play on Saturday. Weigman has missed the team’s last three games with said shoulder injury and Texas A&M will likely continue to start freshman Marcel Reed if Weigman remains out. Aggies head coach Mike Elko stated that Weigman will be a game-time decision on Saturday.

    Texas A&M defensive back Trey Jones (undisclosed), defensive back Tyreek Chappell (undisclosed), offensive lineman Mark Nabou (knee), and running back Rueben Owens (knee) will all miss this weekend’s home date with Missouri. Owens had 101 carries for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Aggies last season.

    Missouri is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

    The Tigers are 5-2 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

    Texas A&M is 5-9 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

    Texas A&M is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

    Missouri vs. Texas A&M Betting Prediction

    These two teams have been markedly different against the number over the past two seasons. Missouri is 18-12 ATS overall since the start of the 2022 season, while Texas A&M is 10-18-2 ATS in that same span. Missouri has the advantage in the head-to-head matchups between these two teams over the past 15 years. The Tigers are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against the Aggies. That stretch includes 3 outright wins for Missouri in College Station as underdogs. The Tigers will be underdogs again this Saturday, and I like their chances for another outright win. I’m be taking Missouri and the points on the road this weekend. 

    College Football Week 6 Missouri vs. Texas A&M Betting Prediction: MISSOURI TIGERS +2.5

