Missouri vs. South Carolina Prediction: Can Gamecocks Win Big at Home?

The Missouri Tigers head to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday evening in a top 25 battle. The Tigers are coming off a win last week and enter this matchup 7-2 on the season. The Gamecocks have won 3 straight and sit with a 6-3 record. The home team is currently a 14 point favorite with this Missouri vs. South Carolina matchup kicking off at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Missouri Tigers (+14) at South Carolina Gamecocks (-14) o/u 41.5

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SECN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Gamecocks

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on South Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri got back in the win column with a 30-23 victory over Oklahoma. Drew Pyne completed 14 of 27 pass attempts for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns. He did not have any turnovers. Jamal Roberts led the ground game with 13 carries for 54 yards. Missouri lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. They also recovered 4 fumbles, returning one for a touchdown with 30 seconds left that would be the game winning score. According to the SEC availability report, Brady Cook is doubtful and WR Mookie Cooper is out for Saturday. They also lost center Connor Tollison for the season with a knee injury.

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina enters this matchup with 3 straight wins. Last week was a 28-7 victory over Vanderbilt. LaNorris Sellers completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also lost a fumble. Raheim Sanders led the ground game with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. The defense had a fumble recovery and allowed just 274 total yards.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Missouri is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against South Carolina

The UNDER is 6-3 in Missouri’s last games

South Carolina is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 10-2 in South Carolina’s last 12 games against Missouri

Missouri vs. South Carolina Prediction:

Take South Carolina to cover the 14 point spread on Saturday. The Gamecocks are on a roll right now winning 3 straight games and are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games. Missouri has struggled on the road this season with a 1-2 record. Against ranked opponents on the road they have lost by a combined 75-10. The Gamecocks defense is ranked 9th in the country allowing just 3 yards per carry. They should be able to limit Nate Noel and the Tigers run game and force Drew Pyne, who threw 3 interceptions against Alabama, to beat them. The loss of Connor Tollison will prove to be a big one against this South Carolina defensive front and a squad that is averaging 2.1 takeaways per game which is 10th in the country. You can currently get this at -13.5 at FanDuel at -115 odds.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Prediction: South Carolina -14