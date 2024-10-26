Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction: Can Tide Take Advantage of Tigers Injuries?

The Tigers head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in a ranked SEC matchup. Alabama slid to 15th in the country after suffering their second loss of the season last week. Missouri dropped a few spots to 21 after narrowly escaping last week on a late game winning touchdown. They will be short handed in this game against the Crimson Tide and Alabama is currently sitting as a 15.5 point home favorite. This Missouri vs. Alabama matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Missouri Tigers (+15.5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (-15.5) o/u 51

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Tigers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri pulled out a 21-17 victory over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday on their home field. They were trailing 17-6 entering the 4th quarter before winning the final frame 15-0. Quarterback Brady Cook left the game with an ankle injury early in the 1st quarter. Running back Nate Noel wasn’t far behind. The Tigers offense struggled to get much going behind back up QB Drew Pyne. Brady Cook came back into the game just before the end of the 3rd quarter and like a superhero, connected with Mookie Cooper for a 78 yard gain down to the 2 yard line. Missouri would go on to score a touchdown on that drive and a drive that ended with 46 seconds left on the clock.

The Tigers will be short handed for their matchup with Alabama. Mookie Cooper and Nate Noel have already been ruled out. Brady Cook was doubtful but per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, has been upgraded to questionable and will attempt to play against Alabama.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The first season under Kevin DeBoer isn’t going well for the Crimson Tide. They lost their second game of the season last week to Tennessee 24-17. Jalen Milroe completed 25 of his 45 pass attempts for 239 yards. He had one touchdown pass and two interceptions. The ground attack was pretty much non-existent, averaging 2.2 yards on 34 carries. The defense allowed 194 pass yards and a touchdown but had an interception and a forced fumble. The defense struggled against running back Dylan Sampson who took 26 carries 139 yards and had two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide are -105 to make the College Football Playoff as of now but it is all hands on deck.

Missouri vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Missouri is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Missouri’s last 7 games

Alabama is 1-2 ATS as a home favorite this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Alabama’s last 7 games

Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction:

This spread was as high as 17.5 on Friday morning with Nate Noel and Brady Cook listed as doubtful. The line has dropped to 15.5-16 with the development that Brady Cook is expected to try to play on Saturday. That being said, he obviously won’t be operating at 100% with the ankle injury if he is able to play at all. On top of that, and on top of the loss of lead back Nate Noel and WR3 Mookie Cooper, guard Cayden Green, tight end Brett Norfleet, both starting safeties and two backup safeties were all questionable all week as they battled injuries. They are all probable to go as of now but will also not be operating at 100%.

We saw just how great this Alabama team can be with the win over Georgia. The defense has struggled a bit this season but they are going up against a very banged up Tigers offense. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was in a similar position now as they were last season. The Tide had just lost to Texas and put up a poor showing against USF where he was benched. Milroe then led Alabama to 10 straight wins and into the CFP. I think he rallies the troops and gets this team going again. I like them to win and cover the spread in this matchup in front of their home crowd.

Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction: Alabama -15.5