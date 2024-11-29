Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Who Will Win Paul Bunyan’s Axe?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers look to bounce back after a tough loss last week. The Wisconsin Badgers take one more shot to become bowl eligible. Who will take home Paul Bunyan’s Axe? The Gophers have lost two straight and are 6-5 on the season. The Badgers have lost four straight and are currently 5-6 on the season. The Badgers are the hosts with this Minnesota vs. Wisconsin matchup currently a pick’em.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers (-110) at Wisconsin Badgers (-110); o/u 41

12:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 29, 2024

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Home Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Wisconsin. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota hosted the 4th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions last week and nearly took them down, losing 26-25. Max Brosmer completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 175 yards with a touchdown but he also threw an interception and had a costly fumble. Darius Taylor was the lead back with 17 carries for 58 yards. The defense could not force a turnover.

Wisconsin Badgers

A week after taking the Oregon Ducks down to the wire with a 3 point loss, the Badgers came back with a 44-25 blowout loss to Nebraska. Braedyn Locke completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns along with an interception. Darrion Dupree led the ground attack with 63 yards. The defense had a fumble recovery, but didn’t have a sack or a tackle for loss on the day.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Minnesota is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 10-2 in Minnesota’s last 12 road games against Wisconsin

Wisconsin is 12-2 SU in their last 14 home games against Minnesota

The OVER is 6-5 in Wisconsin’s last 11 games

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction

Take Minnesota to win this game. Of course there is the question of motivation for the Gophers as they have the 6 wins required to be bowl eligible, and are coming off of a heartbreaker against the number 4 team in the country. But that’s no reason to end a solid season on a 3 game losing streak. Especially in a rivalry matchup. Minnesota is the better team and I don’t trust Wisconsin’s quarterback. Braedyn Locke is completing 56.4% of his pass attempts for 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Minnesota is averaging 1.6 takeaways per game and allowing just 20.3 points per game. The Badgers have given up 42 and 44 points to their last two non ranked opponents. I’ll take the better team with the better defense in this one.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Minnesota ML