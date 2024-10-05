Michigan vs. Washington: Huskies Get Revenge?

The Wolverines will head on the road for the first time this season when they take on the Washington Huskies. This is a rematch of last season’s National Championship game that Michigan won, although both teams have brand new looks to them. Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL and Sherrone Moore has taken over. Michigan has won 3 straight games following the lone loss of the season to Texas in week 2. Washington lost Kalen DeBoer to Alabama and Jedd Fisch is now in charge. The Huskies come into Saturday with a 3-2 record after falling to Rutgers last Friday night. Who will take home the victory on Saturday night when this Michigan vs. Washington matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan Wolverines (+1.5) at Washington Huskies (-1.5) o/u 41

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wolverines

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan Wolverines

In a high scoring affair, the Wolverines took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 27-24. Michigan started off hot scoring 3 touchdowns in the first half to go in 21-3. But Minnesota made a late comeback scoring 21 points in the 4th quarter. The Wolverines would manage to hold them off with some help from an offside on an onside kick attempt. Michigan continues to rely heavily on the run game, with Kalel Mullings leading the way with 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. Alex Orji threw for just 88 yards and had a touchdown and an interception. The defense allowed 258 passing yards and a touchdown but did have one interception and also recovered a fumble. They also had 5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss.

Washington Huskies

Washington is 1-1 against Big Ten teams so far this season, with a 24-5 win over Northwestern and a 21-18 loss to Rutgers last week. Will Rogers had a solid game throwing for over 300 yards and 2 touchdowns and didn’t have any turnovers against the Scarlet Knights. Jonah Coleman followed that up with 148 yards on the ground. The defense allowed 115 yards and a touchdown through the air and Kyle Monangie had 132 yards and a touchdown running the ball. In the 24-5 win over Northwestern, Rogers threw for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns, and lost a fumble. The defense allowed a total of just 112 yards.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Michigan’s last 5 games

Washington is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Washington’s last 5 games

Michigan vs. Washington Prediction:

I’ll take Washington to win this game at home on Saturday night. At some point the lack of a pass game has to come back to bite the Wolverines. They have barely survived the last 2 weeks. The Washington defense is 34th in the country against the rush allowing 113.5 yards per game. The Michigan defense hasn’t looked as strong as expected, allowing 21 points per game and 24 in the last two games. Both of Washington’s losses were close games and they are returning home for this one. They also got an extra day to prepare and get healthy after playing last Friday night. Will Rogers has been great at protecting the ball after not throwing an interception yet this season. This is also Michigan’s first away game of the season. I think a good Huskies defense will slow down the Michigan rush game and the offense will be able to move the ball and the Wolverines just won’t be able to keep up.

Michigan vs. Washington Prediction: Washington ML