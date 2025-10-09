Michigan vs USC Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 10:59 am by admin

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Michigan vs USC — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: No. 7 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 USC Trojans

No. 7 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 USC Trojans Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET TV: NBC / Peacock

NBC / Peacock Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)

Michigan vs USC Odds — Open (Oct 6)

Spread: USC −2.5 / Michigan +2.5

USC −2.5 / Michigan +2.5 Moneyline: USC −135 / Michigan +115

USC −135 / Michigan +115 Total: 57.5

57.5 Notes: Market opened near USC −2 and 57 flat, with slight Trojan money moving both the side and total upward through midweek.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: USC −2.5 (−110) / Michigan +2.5 (−110)

USC −2.5 (−110) / Michigan +2.5 (−110) Moneyline: USC −135 / Michigan +115

USC −135 / Michigan +115 Total: 57.5

57.5 Move (open → now): Marginal upward drift on both spread and total, reflecting early public lean toward USC and the Over.

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Public Betting & Market Reads

Spread tickets: 61% on USC −2.5; money 56% on Michigan +2.5 — slight sharp lean to the dog.

61% on USC −2.5; money 56% on Michigan +2.5 — slight sharp lean to the dog. Total tickets: 63% Over 57.5 as public expects fireworks; professional models closer to 56.5 baseline.

63% Over 57.5 as public expects fireworks; professional models closer to 56.5 baseline. Moneyline handle: Even split with Michigan drawing contrarian value as a short underdog.

Matchup & Injury Notes

Michigan: QB and RB tandem fully healthy; secondary depth slightly thin after recent injuries.

QB and RB tandem fully healthy; secondary depth slightly thin after recent injuries. USC: Offensive line intact; edge rotation key for pressuring Michigan’s pocket-heavy scheme.

Offensive line intact; edge rotation key for pressuring Michigan’s pocket-heavy scheme. Edge: Michigan’s front seven can dictate pace if they win early downs — but USC’s tempo and home environment tilt the total high.

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Key Numbers & Betting Angles

Side: 2.5 is a dead zone — small ML advantage at +115 over taking +2.5 (−110).

2.5 is a dead zone — small ML advantage at +115 over taking +2.5 (−110). Total: 57–58 band favors live trading based on early tempo; Over buyers want ≤ 57, Under buyers want 58.5+.

57–58 band favors live trading based on early tempo; Over buyers want ≤ 57, Under buyers want 58.5+. Situational: Michigan 5–1 ATS last six vs ranked opponents; USC 7–2 straight up at home since 2024.

Michigan vs. USC Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Michigan +2.5 (−110)

Buy up to: +3 (−115 or better).

+3 (−115 or better). Sell down to: +2 (even).

+2 (even). Total lean: Over 57.5 only if pace confirms early; otherwise pass below 56.5 live.

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.