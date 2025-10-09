Michigan vs USC Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 10:59 am by admin
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Michigan vs USC — Date, Time & TV
- Matchup: No. 7 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 USC Trojans
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC / Peacock
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)
Michigan vs USC Odds — Open (Oct 6)
- Spread: USC −2.5 / Michigan +2.5
- Moneyline: USC −135 / Michigan +115
- Total: 57.5
- Notes: Market opened near USC −2 and 57 flat, with slight Trojan money moving both the side and total upward through midweek.
Current Odds — Live Board
- Spread: USC −2.5 (−110) / Michigan +2.5 (−110)
- Moneyline: USC −135 / Michigan +115
- Total: 57.5
- Move (open → now): Marginal upward drift on both spread and total, reflecting early public lean toward USC and the Over.
💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈
Public Betting & Market Reads
- Spread tickets: 61% on USC −2.5; money 56% on Michigan +2.5 — slight sharp lean to the dog.
- Total tickets: 63% Over 57.5 as public expects fireworks; professional models closer to 56.5 baseline.
- Moneyline handle: Even split with Michigan drawing contrarian value as a short underdog.
Matchup & Injury Notes
- Michigan: QB and RB tandem fully healthy; secondary depth slightly thin after recent injuries.
- USC: Offensive line intact; edge rotation key for pressuring Michigan’s pocket-heavy scheme.
- Edge: Michigan’s front seven can dictate pace if they win early downs — but USC’s tempo and home environment tilt the total high.
Key Numbers & Betting Angles
- Side: 2.5 is a dead zone — small ML advantage at +115 over taking +2.5 (−110).
- Total: 57–58 band favors live trading based on early tempo; Over buyers want ≤ 57, Under buyers want 58.5+.
- Situational: Michigan 5–1 ATS last six vs ranked opponents; USC 7–2 straight up at home since 2024.
Michigan vs. USC Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Michigan +2.5 (−110)
- Buy up to: +3 (−115 or better).
- Sell down to: +2 (even).
- Total lean: Over 57.5 only if pace confirms early; otherwise pass below 56.5 live.
🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.