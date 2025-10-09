BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Michigan vs USC Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

byAnthony Rome
October 9, 2025
The Michigan vs USC odds headline a Big Ten primetime clash at the Coliseum as USC’s high-powered offense meets Michigan’s physical, balanced attack. The Trojans are short favorites at home with a total sitting just under 58, projecting a game where tempo and explosive plays will decide whether Michigan can slow USC’s rhythm enough to cover or win outright. Below we break down the Michigan vs USC odds, public splits, market trends, and our expert pick for Saturday night.

Michigan vs USC — Date, Time & TV

  • Matchup: No. 7 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 USC Trojans
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC / Peacock
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)

Michigan vs USC Odds — Open (Oct 6)

  • Spread: USC −2.5 / Michigan +2.5
  • Moneyline: USC −135 / Michigan +115
  • Total: 57.5
  • Notes: Market opened near USC −2 and 57 flat, with slight Trojan money moving both the side and total upward through midweek.

Current Odds — Live Board

  • Spread: USC −2.5 (−110) / Michigan +2.5 (−110)
  • Moneyline: USC −135 / Michigan +115
  • Total: 57.5
  • Move (open → now): Marginal upward drift on both spread and total, reflecting early public lean toward USC and the Over.

Public Betting & Market Reads

  • Spread tickets: 61% on USC −2.5; money 56% on Michigan +2.5 — slight sharp lean to the dog.
  • Total tickets: 63% Over 57.5 as public expects fireworks; professional models closer to 56.5 baseline.
  • Moneyline handle: Even split with Michigan drawing contrarian value as a short underdog.

Matchup & Injury Notes

  • Michigan: QB and RB tandem fully healthy; secondary depth slightly thin after recent injuries.
  • USC: Offensive line intact; edge rotation key for pressuring Michigan’s pocket-heavy scheme.
  • Edge: Michigan’s front seven can dictate pace if they win early downs — but USC’s tempo and home environment tilt the total high.

Key Numbers & Betting Angles

  • Side: 2.5 is a dead zone — small ML advantage at +115 over taking +2.5 (−110).
  • Total: 57–58 band favors live trading based on early tempo; Over buyers want ≤ 57, Under buyers want 58.5+.
  • Situational: Michigan 5–1 ATS last six vs ranked opponents; USC 7–2 straight up at home since 2024.

Michigan vs. USC Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Michigan +2.5 (−110)

  • Buy up to: +3 (−115 or better).
  • Sell down to: +2 (even).
  • Total lean: Over 57.5 only if pace confirms early; otherwise pass below 56.5 live.

