Michigan State vs. Oregon: Look Ahead Spot for the Ducks?

The Spartans head to Oregon to take on the Ducks in a Friday night matchup. Oregon remains undefeated on the season after a win over UCLA last week. Michigan State looks to get back on track after two straight losses. Can the Spartans cover the 24 point spread when this Michigan State vs. Oregon game kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan State Spartans (+24) at Oregon Ducks (-24) o/u 52

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 4, 2024

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Spartans

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Michigan State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan State Spartans

After kicking off the season 3-0, the Spartans have dropped their last 2 games. Most recently it was a 38-7 loss to the 3rd ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Aidan Chiles completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also added an interception and lost a fumble. The defense did pick off Will Howard once, but other than that Ohio State threw for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns, and rushed for another 185 yards and 2 touchdowns. Prior to that, Michigan State lost to Boston College 23-19. Aidan Chiles threw 3 interceptions in that game and didn’t throw a touchdown pass but did run one in.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon followed up their 49-14 win over Oregon State with a 34-13 victory over UCLA last week. Dillon Gabriel completed 31 passes for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns but also threw a pick 6 at the end of the 1st half. Jordan James had a solid day on the ground rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown. The defense had 4 sacks and two interceptions while only giving up 2 field goals. Oregon will have a date with the Ohio State Buckeyes following their matchup with the Spartans.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Michigan State is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-1 in Michigan State’s last 8 games

Oregon is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 8-6 in Oregon’s last 14 games

Michigan State vs. Oregon Prediction:

I’ll take Michigan State to cover the 24 point spread on the road. At the time of this writing 24 is available at BetRivers and Bally. The Oregon offense still just looks to be a bit off. Despite a decent game scoring 34 points against a UCLA team that is giving up 31 ppg, Dillon Gabriel still threw a pick 6 in the red zone at the end of the half. That touchdown would be the reason Oregon didn’t cover against the Bruins. The Ducks are 1-3 ATS so far this season. They have a huge game coming up the following week when they host the 3rd ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The defense is giving up 20 points per game. I can’t say I think the Spartans are marching into Eugene to steal a win, but there’s nothing outside of that Oregon State game that the Ducks have shown me that I would lay 24 points with them anytime soon. Throw in the fact that they have their biggest game of the season on the horizon. I think Michigan State will do enough to cover here.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Prediction: Michigan State +24