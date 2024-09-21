Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Miami vs. USF Prediction: Hurricanes Stays Hot

    Duke JamesBy No Comments
    Ball State vs. Miami

    The University of South Florida will host the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night in Tampa FL. USF has started off the season strong with a 2-1 record, that one loss being a hard fought battle with Alabama. The Hurricanes have won all 3 of their games by 24+ points. They will be 16.5 point favorites when this Miami vs. USF match up kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Can the Hurricanes cover the spread or will USF keep this one close?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Miami Hurricanes (-16.5) at South Florida Bulls (+16.5); o/u 65

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Hurricanes

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Miami Hurricanes

    The Hurricanes have dominated to start the 2024 season. Their toughest test was going to the Florida Gators and beating them 41-17. Their latest game was a 62-0 victory over Ball State. Despite leaving the game early in the 3rd quarter, transfer quarterback Cam Ward threw for 346 yards on 19 completions for 5 touchdowns. Miami also combined for 243 rushing yards. When they went to Tallahassee to play the Gators, Ward threw for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns along with 1 interception. That 1 interception is the only turnover for Miami so far this season. The Hurricanes rushed for 144 yards in that one but Mark Fletcher Jr. had two touchdowns as well. Miami is 3rd in the country with 51.5 points per game, and giving up 8.5 points per game.

    USF Bulls

    South Florida returns home after two straight road games. They beat Southern Mississippi in their last matchup 49-24. Dual threat quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another 72 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Kelley Joiner and Nay’quan Wright each rushed for over 100 yards, and combined for 3 touchdowns. The Bulls kept the game against Alabama close for 3 quarters, entering the 4th 14-13. Alabama went on to score 4 touchdowns in the final quarter to win 42-16. Brown threw for just 103 yards in this game, missing a few deep passes by a few feet. He also ran for 108 yards on 23 carries. The defense recovered 3 Alabama fumbles and had 3 sacks.

    Miami is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

    The OVER is 6-0 in Miami’s last 6 games

    USF is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

    The UNDER is 5-1 in USF’s last 6 games against Miami

    Miami vs. USF Prediction:

    I’ll take Miami laying the points here. Miami won’t be taking this one lightly after USF was able to hang with Alabama for 3 quarters. I would expect the Hurricanes to step up and stop the run and force Byrum Brown to throw the ball. Miami’s defense has been great so far this season allowing just 72.5 rush yards per game. South Florida’s offense runs the ball 57% of the time. When they do throw it, USF is the 127th team in the country in yards per pass attempt at 4.5. The Hurricanes offense has looked great and I don’t see them being slowed down by a Bulls defense that gives up 298 pass yards per game.

    Miami vs. USF prediction: Miami -16.5

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com