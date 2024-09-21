Miami vs. USF Prediction: Hurricanes Stays Hot

The University of South Florida will host the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night in Tampa FL. USF has started off the season strong with a 2-1 record, that one loss being a hard fought battle with Alabama. The Hurricanes have won all 3 of their games by 24+ points. They will be 16.5 point favorites when this Miami vs. USF match up kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Can the Hurricanes cover the spread or will USF keep this one close?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Hurricanes (-16.5) at South Florida Bulls (+16.5); o/u 65

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Hurricanes

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have dominated to start the 2024 season. Their toughest test was going to the Florida Gators and beating them 41-17. Their latest game was a 62-0 victory over Ball State. Despite leaving the game early in the 3rd quarter, transfer quarterback Cam Ward threw for 346 yards on 19 completions for 5 touchdowns. Miami also combined for 243 rushing yards. When they went to Tallahassee to play the Gators, Ward threw for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns along with 1 interception. That 1 interception is the only turnover for Miami so far this season. The Hurricanes rushed for 144 yards in that one but Mark Fletcher Jr. had two touchdowns as well. Miami is 3rd in the country with 51.5 points per game, and giving up 8.5 points per game.

USF Bulls

South Florida returns home after two straight road games. They beat Southern Mississippi in their last matchup 49-24. Dual threat quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another 72 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Kelley Joiner and Nay’quan Wright each rushed for over 100 yards, and combined for 3 touchdowns. The Bulls kept the game against Alabama close for 3 quarters, entering the 4th 14-13. Alabama went on to score 4 touchdowns in the final quarter to win 42-16. Brown threw for just 103 yards in this game, missing a few deep passes by a few feet. He also ran for 108 yards on 23 carries. The defense recovered 3 Alabama fumbles and had 3 sacks.

Miami vs. USF Betting Trends

Miami is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-0 in Miami’s last 6 games

USF is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in USF’s last 6 games against Miami

Miami vs. USF Prediction:

I’ll take Miami laying the points here. Miami won’t be taking this one lightly after USF was able to hang with Alabama for 3 quarters. I would expect the Hurricanes to step up and stop the run and force Byrum Brown to throw the ball. Miami’s defense has been great so far this season allowing just 72.5 rush yards per game. South Florida’s offense runs the ball 57% of the time. When they do throw it, USF is the 127th team in the country in yards per pass attempt at 4.5. The Hurricanes offense has looked great and I don’t see them being slowed down by a Bulls defense that gives up 298 pass yards per game.

Miami vs. USF prediction: Miami -16.5