Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan Picks: Will Broncos win MAC title?

The MAC Championship Game will feature a Miami-Ohio versus Western Michigan clash at Ford Field. With the Broncos laying a short number and the total in the low-40s, what’s the best play? Read on for our Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan Picks preview.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan — Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Kickoff (ET): 12:00 PM ET.

Venue: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan (MAC Championship neutral site).

TV / Streaming: ESPN (national telecast; stream via ESPN app / ESPN+ where available).

Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Miami-Ohio +1.5 43.5 +102 Western Michigan -1.5 43.5 -122

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Miami-Ohio 69% +3 +1.5 Western-Michigan 31% -3 -1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan Injury Report

Miami (OH) entering the title game with a few notable questionables but one clear season-ending absence in the backfield. Miami lists linebackers C. Hondru and L. Myers as questionable, plus WR A. Thomas also listed as questionable in the Dec. 2–Dec. 3 updates; running back K. Tracy is marked out for the season with a knee injury, which removes a depth option and slightly alters Miami’s short-yardage packages. Those entries matter for Miami’s rotational depth and special-teams units.

Western Michigan’s injury tile shows mostly question marks at the cornerback spots (V. Walker III and J. Thomas listed questionable) and a defensive lineman (A. Johanningsmeier listed questionable). No headline offensive starters are shown as ruled out, meaning the Broncos should have their primary playmakers available — though the DB questionables are worth watching because Miami’s big-play ability can exploit secondary weaknesses if those corners are limited or inactive. Check the final morning-of-game inactives for last-minute changes.

Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan Picks

Pick: Western Michigan -1.5

Season rematch and match-up memory. Western Michigan and Miami already met this season, and Miami’s Oct. 25 win (Miami 26–17) was a close game; the rematch dynamic favors the team that can adjust. WMU’s staff has shown the ability to respond tactically in conference play, and that plus an 8–4 season (vs. Miami’s 7–5) suggests the Broncos are the steadier side in a neutral-site environment. That rematch edge tends to narrow variance for the better-prepared team. Defensive and situational edges. Western Michigan’s defensive profile — particularly its ability to limit explosive plays and clean up third-down situations — projects well in a one-score game. Miami’s injuries (questionable linebackers and WR and a season-ending RB out) create minor depth concerns that can become meaningful late in tight championship scripts. Meanwhile, WMU’s questionables are mostly in the secondary; if those corners are available or only limited, WMU’s defense should be capable of making the stops that decide a field-goal level spread. Market consensus and juice. Early market consensus and public betting data skew toward Western Michigan and show a tight line near a field goal — the kind of number I prefer to take when the matchup and adjustments favor the higher-quality, more consistent team. If you can get WMU -2 (or -2.5), that’s a clean, low-variance bet in a neutral-site MAC title setting.

Projected final score: Western Michigan 24 — Miami (OH) 17

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.