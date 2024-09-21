Miami Ohio vs. Notre Dame: Too many points?

The Redhawks will travel to South Bend to take on the Irish. Are the Irish a smart bet to cover as 28.0-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Miami Ohio vs. Notre Dame prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

393 Miami Ohio (+28.0) at 394 Notre Dame (-28.0); o/u 43.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

TV: NBC

Miami Ohio vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on Miami Ohio. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Ohio Redhawks Game Notes

Miami Ohio dropped to 0-2 after losing to Cincinnati 27-16 last week. Brett Gabbert had a solid game throwing for 339 yards, 2 TD’s and an INT. Miami looks for their first victory of the season on Saturday.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

The Irish bounced back with a 66-7 victory against the Boilermakers on September 14th. Jeremiyah Love ran for 109 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown. The Irish look for their second consecutive victory.

Miami Ohio vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Miami Ohio is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The Irish are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

Miami Ohio vs. Notre Dame BETTING PREDICTION

Take Miami Ohio. This just feels like too many points for such a low total. Gabbert is a capable quarterback for the Redhawks. They are well disciplined team, if they are able to find the endzone once or twice they will stay within this number.

Miami Ohio vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Miami OH +28