Maryland vs. Oregon Prediction: Can Ducks Cover Big Spread?

The Maryland Terrapins head across the country to take on the number 1 team in the country. The Oregon Ducks remained undefeated on the season after a 21 point win over Michigan last week. Maryland enters Saturday with a 4-4 record and are coming off a road loss before going on their bye. The Ducks are currently a 23.5 point favorite and this Maryland vs. Oregon matchup kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Maryland Terrapins (+23.5) at Oregon Ducks (-23.5) o/u 58.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: BTN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Ducks

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland moved to 4-4 on the season after losing 48-23 to Minnesota two weeks ago. This game ended closer than it was as the Terps scored 2 garbage time touchdowns in the 4th quarter. Billy Edwards Jr. was held to a season low 201 pass yards and had 2 interceptions. He did manage to get in the end zone on the ground. The defense got torched through the air for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns. Maryland couldn’t force a turnover.

Oregon Ducks

The Ducks went to Ann Arbor to take on the defending champs and came out with a 38-17 win. Dillon Gabriel completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in one touchdown. Jordan James rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Noah Whittington took 11 carries for 36 yards and 2 touchdowns. Traeshon Holden was the lead receiver with 149 yards. Tez Johnson left the game with a shoulder injury and will be out on Saturday against Maryland. Johnson has 64 receptions for 649 yards and 8 touchdowns this season.

Maryland vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Maryland is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Maryland’s last 5 games

Oregon is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 5-4 in Oregon’s last 9 games

Maryland vs. Oregon Prediction:

Take Oregon to cover the 23.5 points at home on Saturday. Tez Johnson is a big loss for the Ducks offense but they did just fine without him against Michigan. The Ducks have a great defense that is only allowing 16 points per game. They are also the 33rd ranked team in sacks per game averaging 2.4 and should be able to put pressure on all night. Maryland has the 84th ranked defense allowing 29 points per game. Dan Lanning has led this team this far and I don’t see the Ducks getting off track against a Maryland squad that is 1-4 in conference play. The Ducks will score with ease and be able to slow down the Maryland offense.

Maryland vs. Oregon Prediction: Oregon -23.5