LSU vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Can Tigers Pull out Victory on the Road?

The LSU Tigers will play their second road game in a row when they head to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 and both teams lost their first game of the season but have won every game since. The Aggies are a very slight ML favorite and this LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

LSU Tigers (+1) at Texas A&M (-1) o/u 54.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Kyle Field, College Station, TX

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Favoring Tigers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

LSU Tigers

The Tigers have won their last 6 games and are 3-0 in SEC play. After edging out Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime on their home field, LSU traveled to Arkansas and beat the Razorbacks 34-10. Arkansas had beaten Tennessee in their previous game and was coming off their bye week. Garrett Nussmeier completed 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 233 yards against the Razorbacks. Freshman running back Caden Durham had 101 rush yards and 3 touchdowns. The defense had an interception and recovered 2 fumbles on the day. CJ Daniels led LSU receivers with 7 receptions for 86 yards. He is currently questionable and would be a big blow to the offense if he is unable to go on Saturday. On the bright side, Chris Hilton Jr is currently listed as probable on the SEC availability report. He hasn’t played yet this season but was looking at a breakout season before suffering an ankle injury in August.

Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies started off the season with a tough loss to Notre Dame but have logged 6 straight wins since. They went on their bye week after demolishing the Missouri Tigers 41-10 a few weeks ago. Last week, they played Mississippi State and won 34-24. The Aggies struggled a bit in a potential look ahead spot against the one win Bulldogs. Conner Weigman threw for 217 yards but had 2 interceptions. The run game averaged just 3.7 yards on 37 carries. Michael Van Buren had 3 touchdown passes on the Aggies defense but they did manage one interception.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

LSU is 12-1 ATS in their last 13 games against Texas A&M

The UNDER is 5-2 in LSU’s last 7 games

Texas A&M is 7-1 SU in their last 8 home games

The OVER is 4-3 in Texas A&M’s last 7 games

LSU vs. Texas A&M Prediction:

Take LSU to win this matchup on Saturday night. I still don’t fully trust Conner Weigman at quarterback. He had a good game against Missouri a few weeks ago but overall he hasn’t looked great. He’s completed 61% of his passes and has 3 touchdowns to 4 interceptions this season, 2 of those touchdowns came against McNeese. He has just a 65.5 QBR on the season. The Tigers defense has gotten better as the season has progressed. They are 2nd in the country with 4 sacks per game and 33rd in takeaways per game averaging 1.7. They will be putting a lot of pressure on Weigman. Garrett Nussmeier has looked much better, boasting an 82.7 QBR and has 18 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Incredibly he has only been sacked twice all season. The Tigers seem to have really picked up momentum following the Ole Miss overtime win with a beat down at Arkansas. I think LSU continues their strong season with another big time win on Saturday night.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Prediction: LSU ML