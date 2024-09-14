LSU vs. South Carolina CFB Prediction: Are Gamecocks Live Underdogs?

Number 16 LSU heads to Columbia to face unranked South Carolina at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Tigers cover the 6-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our LSU vs. South Carolina betting prediction.

LSU is 1-1 straight up this season and 0-2 against the spread. They lost to USC in Week 1 and toppled Nicholls last week.

South Carolina is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. They defeated Old Dominion in Week 1 and beat Kentucky last weekend.

LSU vs. South Carolina Matchup & Betting Odds

125 LSU Tigers (-6) at 126 South Carolina Gamecocks (+6); o/u 48.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: ABC/ESPN+

LSU vs. South Carolina Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on South Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

LSU starting left guard Garrett Dellinger missed last week’s game with a concussion, but he’s listed as probable to play against South Carolina on Saturday. Tigers redshirt freshman wide receiver Kyle Parker was upgraded from questionable to probable this week. Parker missed last week’s game against Nicholls with an elbow injury after starting the USC game.

Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (ankle), linebacker West Weeks (lower leg), safety Jordan Allen (turf toe), and defensive end Da’Shawn Womack (undisclosed) are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Among that group, Hilton and Allen are the only starters.

LSU senior defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles against Nicholls last weekend. Arizona State transfer Paris Shand should take Guillory’s place on the defensive interior against South Carolina.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

South Carolina offensive lineman Jakai Moore, linebacker Andrew Colasurdo, and defensive back Emory Floyd are all going to sit out this Saturday with undisclosed injuries. Colasurdo recorded 3 total tackles in 3 games of action for the Gamecocks last season.

Gamecocks offensive lineman Trovon Baugh and wide receiver Gage Larvadain are both probable to play this weekend after dealing with undisclosed injuries. Larvadain recorded 42 receptions for 672 yards and 6 touchdowns while playing for Miami Ohio last year.

LSU vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

LSU is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

The Tigers are 2-4 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

South Carolina is 12-10 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2021 season.

South Carolina is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

LSU vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction

This is a monster game for South Carolina. The Gamecocks played extremely well last weekend as they smoked Kentucky 31-6 in Lexington while forcing 2 turnovers and holding the Wildcats to just 183 total yards. ESPN Gameday will be in Columbia for this game, and the Gamecock faithful should have Williams-Brice Stadium rocking throughout.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has looked good this season, (8-1 TD-INT ratio, 86.7 QBR) but he’s only thrown 295 career passes in 4 years. He’s never played against South Carolina on the road and may have his work cut out for him in a hostile environment on Saturday. Through 2 games, the Gamecocks’ defense is averaging 3 takeaways per game. That figure is tied for fourth in the nation this year. South Carolina has been known to pull off conference upsets (Tennessee in 2022, Auburn in 2020, Georgia in 2019) and I think they’ve got a good shot at one here. I’m taking the Gamecocks and the points at home in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.