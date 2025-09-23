LSU at Ole Miss Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

LSU at Ole Miss headlines Week 5 SEC action Saturday in Oxford (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). This preview compares opening odds vs. current odds, plus public money, injuries, weather, key betting trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live updates, check the CFB public betting chart and our College Football hub.
Game Snapshot
- Matchup: No. 4 LSU Tigers at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
- Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Venue: Vaught–Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, MS)
Opening Odds — LSU at Ole Miss
- Spread: LSU −3.5 (market open Sun)
- Moneyline: LSU −165 / Ole Miss +140
- Total: 61.5
- Notes: Books opened LSU a small road favorite with a high total; early Ole Miss action flipped the line toward the Rebels by midweek.
Current Odds
- Spread: Ole Miss −1.5 (−110) / LSU +1.5 (−110)
- Moneyline: Ole Miss −120 / LSU EVEN
- Total: 54.5 (O −110 / U −110)
- Move note: LSU −3.5 → Ole Miss −1.5; total trimmed 61.5 → 54.5 (7-point swing to the Under).
Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves
- Tickets % (Spread): Split — LSU holds more tickets, Ole Miss sharper money.
- Money % (Spread): Larger wagers on Ole Miss moved line across zero.
- Total Market: Strong Under money drove total down from 61.5 to 54.5.
Injuries & Weather
- LSU: RB rotation intact; defense healthy entering practice week.
- Ole Miss: WR Jordan Watkins (day-to-day); CB Deantre Prince (questionable).
- Weather: ~83°F, light winds, low rain risk — neutral game conditions.
Trends That Matter
- LSU 5–2 ATS last seven SEC road games.
- Ole Miss 7–1 SU at home since 2024.
- Favorites have covered 5 of last 6 meetings in this rivalry.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Under 54.5 — number has dropped hard, but still playable at mid-50s.
- Buy up to: Under 55
- Sell down to: Avoid at 53 or lower
- Alt options: Ole Miss −1.5 if you buy into defensive edge; LSU ML value only if +105+ shows
