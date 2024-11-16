Close Menu

    LSU vs. Florida: Which team bounces back?

    Paul Elliot
    LSU vs. Florida

    The LSU Tigers head to Gainesville on Saturday to face the Gators. With LSU listed as 4.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 55 points, what is the best bet from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium? Keep reading for our LSU vs. Florida prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    393 LSU (-4.0) at 394 Florida (+4.0); o/u 55

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

    Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville , FL

    TV: ABC

    LSU vs. Florida Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 93% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    LSU Tigers Game Notes

    LSU dropped to 6-3, losing to Alabama by a score of 42-13 last Saturday. Garrett Nussmeier is expected to start despite his recent turnover issues.

    Florida Gators Game Notes

    The Gators dropped to 4-5 losing to Texas by 32 points on November 9th. DJ Lagway is questionable to return as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

    LSU vs. Florida BETTING PREDICTION

    Take LSU. Despite the Tigers struggling the past two weeks this is still too short of number. The Tigers have plenty of playmakers and Florida’s offense is nothing special with or without Lagway playing. LSU gets back on track Saturday and covers the number.

    LSU vs. Florida Prediction: LSU -4

