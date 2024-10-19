LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction: Tigers Cover on the Road?

The LSU Tigers will play their 2nd true road game of the season on Saturday night when they go to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. The Tigers have won 5 straight since losing their opening game, with a big win last week over Ole Miss. Arkansas has had a strong season so far, entering Saturday with a 4-2 record. They enjoyed a bye week following their 19-14 win over Tennessee. The Razorbacks are 2.5 point home dogs and this LSU vs. Arkansas matchup kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

LSU Tigers (-2.5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (+2.5) o/u 56.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

DWR Razorbacks Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Arkansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

LSU Tigers

The Tigers edged out the Ole Miss Rebels last week in an overtime classic, winning 29-26. Garrett Nussmeier threw the ball 51 times in this matchup, completing 22 passes for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added 2 interceptions. The rush attack struggled for 3.5 yards per carry. Kyren Lacy had 5 receptions for 111 yards and the game winning touchdown catch in OT. Looking to join Lacy back on the field is CJ Daniels, who is currently probable to go on Saturday night. Daniels has 20 receptions for 239 yards but missed last week’s game with an injury.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks will look to ride the momentum of a 19-14 win over Tennessee 2 weeks ago. Taylen Green led the offense for most of the game, throwing for 266 yards on 19 completions. He left with a knee injury early in the 4th quarter and was replaced by Malachi Singleton. Singleton completed 2 passes for 31 yards, but his big contribution to the game was the 11 yard game winning touchdown run. Taylen Green was not listed on the official availability report released by the SEC so it appears he’ll be ready to go. He has thrown 5 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions on the season and adds another 4 touchdowns on the ground.

LSU vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

LSU is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-0 in LSU’s last 5 road games

Arkansas is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Arkansas’ last 7 home games against LSU

LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction:

I like LSU to cover the 2.5 point spread on Saturday night. Garrett Nussmeier struggled last week against Ole Miss but the team was still able to pull off the win. He is due for a bounce back game and I think that game winning touchdown pass in overtime will give him some confidence. It will also be nice to have CJ Daniels back on the field for him. Arkansas is currently ranked 55th in yards allowed per pass attempt at 7.1. LSU is 2nd in the country in sacks per game with 4.2 and should give Taylen Green some problems with him coming off of a leg injury. Arkansas is riding high off of the Tennessee victory but I don’t think they will be able to keep up with the Tigers on Saturday night.

LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction: LSU -2.5