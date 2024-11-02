Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction: Will We See a Lot of Points?

The Clemson Tigers continue their quest for a playoff berth winning their last 6 games following their week 1 loss to Georgia. They will host Louisville on Saturday night. The Cardinals enter Saturday with a 5-3 record after a win last Friday. The Tigers are currently 10.5 point favorites with a total of 62 and this Louisville vs. Clemson matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Louisville Cardinals (+10.5) at Georgia Bulldogs (-10.5) o/u 62

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Clemson. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals moved to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play following a 31-27 victory over Boston College last Friday. Tyler Shough completed 28 of 38 pass attempts for 332 yards. He also had 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. Isaac Brown led the ground game rushing for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, Louisville allowed 3 pass touchdowns and couldn’t force a turnover on the day. Shough has had a good season throwing the ball, completing 64% of his passes for 20 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions.

Clemson Tigers

The Tigers moved to 6-1 and 5-0 in conference play after beating Virginia 48-31 two weeks ago. Cade Klubnik completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 308 yards and 3 touchdowns while also adding an interception. On the ground Clemson averaged 5 yards per carry and scored 3 touchdowns. Virginia combined for 4 passing touchdowns but the Tigers defense did recover a fumble and had 4 sacks on the day.

Louisville vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Louisville is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Louisville’s last 7 road games

Clemson is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Clemson’s last 7 home games

Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction:

Take the over 62 in this matchup on Saturday night. Clemson is averaging 42 points per game on the season and that includes the 3 points they put up against Georgia. They have scored 40+ in 5 of their last 6 games. The Louisville defense is 81st in the country allowing 28 points per game. Louisville isn’t sitting too far behind the Clemson offense ranked 28th averaging 33 points per game. They have scored at least 24 points in every single game this season. Clemson is quietly ranked 45th in opponent points per game allowing 23. They are known for allowing teams to score in garbage time. In the 59-35 win over NC State, the Wolfpack scored 21 points in the 4th quarter. Virginia scored 21 points in the 4th quarter just last week. It is nice to know that if this one does get out of hand, that Clemson is not afraid to give up some garbage time points.

Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction: Over 62