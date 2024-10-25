Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Louisville vs. Boston College Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Louisville vs. Boston College

    Will Friday night’s Louisville vs. Boston College matchup turn into a high-scoring affair? Kickoff from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Louisville Cardinals (-7.5) at Boston College Eagles (+7.5); o/u 53.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 25, 2024

    Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

    TV: ESPN2

    Louisville vs. Boston College Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Eagles

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Boston College. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Shough has big day in loss to Miami

    Tyler Shough was 31-for-51 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 52-45 loss versus Miami (FL). Louisville got into a shoot out with high-flying Miami and Shough was ready for the fight as he racked up 342 yards through the air and four touchdowns.

    Castellanos solid in loss to Virginia Tech

    Thomas Castellanos was 17-for-26 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns during Thursday’s 42-21 defeat versus Virginia Tech. He also had 20 rushes for 58 yards.

    After two interceptions and no rushing output in the last contest against Virginia, Castellanos bounced back with two passing touchdowns while staying clean and not throwing an interception. Castellanos also got back to doing things with his legs as he added 58 rushing yards after four straight weeks with less than 20 yards rushing.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Louisville’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Boston College

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Louisville’s last 8 games when playing Boston College

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boston College’s last 5 games when playing at home against Louisville

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Boston College’s last 8 games when playing Louisville

    Louisville vs. Boston College Prediction

    Take the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 8-2. These two teams met in September of last year and Louisville scored 56 points when the total was only 53. The over is also 5-2 in the Cardinals’ seven games this season. If you look at the ESPN FPI efficiency rankings, you can see why: The Cardinals have the 12th-highest ranked offense in terms of efficiency, but their defense ranks 66th.

    Louisville vs. Boston College Prediction: OVER 53.5

