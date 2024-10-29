Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction: Are the Ragin’ Cajuns a Live Dog?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Louisiana vs. Texas State

    Will the Ragin’ Cajuns pull off the upset in Tuesday night’s Louisiana vs. Texas State matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or, at the very least, will they cover as a 4-point underdog tonight in San Marcos, TX?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (+4) at Texas State Bobcats (-4); o/u 58.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 29, 2024

    Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    Louisiana vs. Texas State Public Betting: Bettors backing Bobcats

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Louisiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    McCloud throws pair of picks in loss

    Jordan McCloud completed 17 of 33 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Saturday’s 24-14 defeat to Old Dominion. He also had eight rushes for 15 yards with one touchdown. McCloud failed to reach 200 passing yards for the first time this season and completed a season-low 51.5 percent of his pass attempts. It’s been an up-and-down month for McCloud, throwing two interceptions in two of his last four games but compiling a 7:0 TD:INT and averaging 323 passing yards in the other two contests.

    Wooldridge dominates Coastal Carolina

    Ben Wooldridge completed 27 of 36 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 34-24 victory over Coastal Carolina. He also had seven rushes for two yards with one touchdown. Wooldridge set a season high in passing yards Saturday while completing 75 percent of his pass attempts. He also found the end zone four times, tying his season high in the category. After missing most of the 2023 season due to injury, the senior has been fantastic in 2024, accumulating 1,785 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns with four interceptions across seven games.

    Louisiana-Lafayette is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Texas State

    Louisiana-Lafayette is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Texas State

    Texas State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Texas State’s last 5 games

    Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction

    Take Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns have dominated the Bobcats in previous meetings. They’ve won 10 straight against Texas State, covering in nine out of those 10 meetings. These two teams met last October and the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Bobcats 34-30 as a 1-point favorite. Two years ago, ULL hammered Texas State 41-13 as a 5-point favorite and three years ago, the Ragin’ Cajuns handed the Bobcats at 45-0 ass whooping.

    Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction: ULL Ragin’ Cajuns +4

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com