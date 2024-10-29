Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction: Are the Ragin’ Cajuns a Live Dog?

Will the Ragin’ Cajuns pull off the upset in Tuesday night’s Louisiana vs. Texas State matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or, at the very least, will they cover as a 4-point underdog tonight in San Marcos, TX?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (+4) at Texas State Bobcats (-4); o/u 58.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

TV: ESPN2

Louisiana vs. Texas State Public Betting: Bettors backing Bobcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Louisiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

McCloud throws pair of picks in loss

Jordan McCloud completed 17 of 33 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Saturday’s 24-14 defeat to Old Dominion. He also had eight rushes for 15 yards with one touchdown. McCloud failed to reach 200 passing yards for the first time this season and completed a season-low 51.5 percent of his pass attempts. It’s been an up-and-down month for McCloud, throwing two interceptions in two of his last four games but compiling a 7:0 TD:INT and averaging 323 passing yards in the other two contests.

Wooldridge dominates Coastal Carolina

Ben Wooldridge completed 27 of 36 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 34-24 victory over Coastal Carolina. He also had seven rushes for two yards with one touchdown. Wooldridge set a season high in passing yards Saturday while completing 75 percent of his pass attempts. He also found the end zone four times, tying his season high in the category. After missing most of the 2023 season due to injury, the senior has been fantastic in 2024, accumulating 1,785 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns with four interceptions across seven games.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Louisiana-Lafayette is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Texas State

Louisiana-Lafayette is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Texas State

Texas State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Texas State’s last 5 games

Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction

Take Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns have dominated the Bobcats in previous meetings. They’ve won 10 straight against Texas State, covering in nine out of those 10 meetings. These two teams met last October and the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Bobcats 34-30 as a 1-point favorite. Two years ago, ULL hammered Texas State 41-13 as a 5-point favorite and three years ago, the Ragin’ Cajuns handed the Bobcats at 45-0 ass whooping.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction: ULL Ragin’ Cajuns +4