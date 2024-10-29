Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Prediction:

Public bettors are backing the underdog in Tuesday night’s Lousiaiana Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. Are the Bulldogs the right side? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight from Elliott T. Bowers Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (+10) at Sam Houston Bearkats (-10); o/u 45.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

TV: ESPNU

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Public Betting: Bettors backing underdog

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Louisiana Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bullock productive against UTEP

Evan Bullock went 22-for-30 for 248 yards and a touchdown against UTEP on Tuesday. While Bullock has only had one big game this season, he also has shown some good signs given he is a redshirt freshman. He’s completed 66.2 percent of his passes, and he has only turned the ball over once, losing a fumble.

Sam Houston QB questionable for tonight

Hunter Watson (undisclosed) logged a full practice Friday, Colton Foster of Item Sports reports. Watson, who sat out during Tuesday’s 10-7 win over FIU, was able to return to action Friday. The 6-foot-3 junior has been productive with the Bearkats this season, throwing for 987 yards (84-of-141), nine touchdowns and five interceptions, while amassing an impressive 407 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground across seven games. Head coach Kurt Keeler said that he would’ve expected Watson to be ready to go against FIU if it wasn’t a short week, so there shouldn’t be much injury concern moving forward.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Louisiana Tech’s last 5 games on the road

Louisiana Tech is 3-10 SU in its last 13 games

Sam Houston State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Sam Houston State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Prediction

Take Sam Houston. The Bearkats struggled in their last two games but that’s because their quarterback Watson was injured against Western Kentucky. He didn’t play last week at FIU, where the Bearkats struggled to generate much offense in a 10-7 victory.

However, with Watson expected back tonight, I like Sam Houston to rebound. The Bearkats are 5-1 straight up and against the spread with him under center this season (1-1 SU and 0-2 ATS without him). Plus, Louisiana Tech is having a heck of a time covering the number. They’re just 1-4 against the spread over their last five games.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Prediction: Sam Houston Bearkats -10