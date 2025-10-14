Liberty vs New Mexico State odds: Preview, line, total & expert pick

Last Updated on October 14, 2025 9:36 am by admin

Liberty vs New Mexico State looks to stay unbeaten in Conference USA play when it travels to face New Mexico State on Saturday in Week 8 action. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, with the Flames entering as 10-point favorites. The Aggies will try to slow down one of the nation’s most balanced Group of Five offenses, while bettors weigh whether Liberty can cover another double-digit spread.

Liberty vs New Mexico State odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: Liberty −10 (−105) / New Mexico State +10 (−115)

Total: 47 (−110)

Moneyline: Liberty −410 / New Mexico State +305

Liberty vs New Mexico State matchup breakdown

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter has been exceptional at extending plays, accounting for over 2,000 total yards through seven games. The Flames’ tempo offense ranks top-15 nationally in rushing efficiency and draws a New Mexico State defense that’s struggled to get off the field on third down. Meanwhile, Aggies QB Diego Pavia gives New Mexico State a mobile dimension, but he’s been under steady pressure behind an offensive line allowing nearly three sacks per game. If Liberty forces long-yardage situations, its opportunistic secondary could tilt the turnover battle again.

Liberty vs New Mexico State betting trends & angles

Liberty has covered four of its past five overall and remains perfect at home, though this marks its third road game in four weeks. New Mexico State is 3-1 ATS at home this season, with unders cashing in three straight contests. Early public splits show roughly 65% of tickets backing the Flames despite the spread climbing toward double digits, a sign that sharp money could wait for +10.5 or better. Totals action leans slightly to the under given both teams’ run-first profiles.

Liberty vs New Mexico State prediction & expert pick

Liberty’s offensive balance and defensive opportunism should hold up, but laying double digits on the road is risky against a scrappy Aggies team. Expect New Mexico State to hang around early before Liberty’s ground game pulls away late. Lean: Liberty −10 and Under 47.

