Kentucky vs. Texas Prediction: Will The Under Cash?

The Texas Longhorns host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. The 3rd ranked Longhorns enter this matchup on a 3 game winning streak and a 9-1 record on the season. The Wildcats are coming off a win last week and enter Saturday with a 4-6 record. They are 20.5 point road dogs and this Kentucky vs. Texas matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kentucky Wildcats (+20.5) at Texas Longhorns (-20.5) o/u 47

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Kentucky. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats had lost 4 straight before beating Murray State 48-6 last week. Murray State is an FCS squad with a 1-10 record. Brock Vandagriff completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns with one interception. Cutter Boley got some playing time, completing 10 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jamarion Wilcox ran the ball 13 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. The defense had 3 interceptions.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have just one loss on the season, which came against Georgia. They have won 3 straight games since with the latest coming 20-10 at Arkansas. Quinn Ewers completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Jaydon Blue ran the ball 14 times for 83 yards while Quintrevion Wisner had 17 carries for 59 yards. The defense had an interception and a fumble recovery to go along with 6 sacks.

Kentucky vs. Texas Betting Trends

Kentucky is 9-4 ATS in their last 13 road games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Kentucky’s last 10 games

Texas is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 5-4-1 in Texas’ last 10 games

Kentucky vs. Texas Prediction:

Take the under 47 in this matchup. Kentucky is averaging just 19 points per game which is ranked 116th in the country. They will be going up against a Longhorns defense that is ranked 4th in opponent points per game allowing 11.9. On the other side Kentucky actually has one of the better defenses ranking 27th and allowing 20.8 per game. They only allowed 13 points to Georgia and 17 points to Ole Miss. The under is 7-3 in Wildcats games this season. The under is 4-1-1 in games the Longhorns have played against conference opponents this season.

Kentucky vs. Texas Prediction: Under 47