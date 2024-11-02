Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction: Can Vols Cover at Home?

The Volunteers picked up a big win over Alabama two weeks ago and will look to ride the momentum into Saturday when they host Kentucky. The Vols moved 6-1 on the season with the win. Kentucky enters Saturday with a 3-5 record and has lost 3 straight games. The Vols are 17.5 point favorites and this Kentucky vs. Tennessee matchup kicks off at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kentucky Wildcats (+17.5) at Tennessee Volunteers (-17.5) o/u 45.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: SECN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 87% of bets are on Kentucky. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats were playing well for a few weeks in a row losing to Georgia by only one point and pulling off an upset over Ole Miss. Since then they have lost 3 straight games. Last week was a 24-10 loss to Auburn. Brock Vandagriff started off at quarterback completing 9 of his 17 pass attempts for 120 yards and an interception. He was relieved of duties at the half by Gavin Wimsatt but he was just as ineffective, completing 3 of 10 passes for 34 yards and an interception. The defense had an interception but was gashed by Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense did manage 5 sacks on the day. Vandagriff will remain the starting QB on Saturday. He has completed 57% of his passes for 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on the season.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols are riding high after heading into the bye week following a 24-17 win over Alabama. Nico Iamaleava completed 14 of 27 pass attempts for 194 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception while adding 44 yards on the ground. Dylan Sampson cleared the 100 yard mark for the 6th time this season rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Vols defense had 2 interceptions and held Alabama to 2.2 yards per carry.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Kentucky is 4-4 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Kentucky’s last 8 games

Tennessee is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Tennessee’s last 7 games at home against Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction:

The spread in this matchup has made its way up to 17.5 points but I am still willing to lay it with the Vols at home on Saturday night. Kentucky’s offense is horrendous. They are ranked 111th in the FBS scoring 19.1 points per game. Brock Vandagriff remains the starting QB and he has thrown 3 interceptions to 1 touchdown in the last 2 games. Tennessee’s defense is ranked 5th allowing just 13 points per game. The Wildcats just lost by 14 to a 3-5 Auburn team and 28 to Florida who started a freshman QB who completed just 7 passes. The Vols offense hasn’t looked great since entering conference play but they may have gotten something going after scoring 24 points in the second half against Alabama. Kentucky just allowed 278 rush yards to the Auburn running back so Dylan Sampson should have another big day.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction: Tennessee -17.5