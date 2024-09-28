Kentucky vs. Ole Miss CFB Prediction: Can Rebels win by 2 scores?

Unranked Kentucky heads to Oxford to face #6 Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Rebels cover the 15.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Ole Miss betting prediction.

Kentucky is 2-2 straight up this season and 3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Ohio, and their worst loss came against South Carolina.

Ole Miss is 4-0 straight up this season and 4-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Wake Forest, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Matchup & Betting Odds

149 Kentucky Wildcats (+15.5) at 150 Ole Miss Rebels (-15.5); o/u 52.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver are both probable to play on Saturday with undisclosed injuries. Vandagriff is Kentucky’s starting quarterback and has posted a QBR of 46.0 in 3 games of action this season.

Kentucky offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, defensive back Maxwell Hairston, and wide receiver Brandon White are all questionable for Saturday’s contest with undisclosed injuries.

Wildcats OL Jager Burton, RB Jason Patterson, DL Josaih Hayes, DL Tavion Gadson, OL Courtland Ford, DL Darrion Henry-Young, and linebacker Devin Smith will all sit out this weekend with undisclosed injuries. Kentucky running back Deamonte Trayanum (hand) and wide receiver Hardley Gilmore (collarbone) will both miss Saturday’s road clash with Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup (undisclosed), wide receiver Devin Price (undisclosed), and offensive lineman Jeremy James (hand) are all officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Hartrup had 51 catches for 706 yards and 6 touchdowns as a member of Southern Illinois last season. Price caught 7 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown while playing for Florida Atlantic last year.

Ole Miss running back Logan Diggs won’t play Saturday due to a knee injury. Diggs had 119 carries for 653 yards and 7 touchdowns in 10 games of action for LSU last season.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Kentucky is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Wildcats are 6-4 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Ole Miss is 21-31-5 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2017 season.

Ole Miss is 22-23-4 ATS after a win since the beginning of the 2017 season.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Betting Prediction

Ole Miss has cruised to a straight-up record of 4-0 this season. They’re also 4-0 ATS in 2024. The Rebels are averaging 48 points per game this year and rank 6th in the country in scoring offense. They’ve done the bulk of their scoring against inferior opponents. The Rebels beat Furman, Middle Tennessee, and Georgia Southern at home in Weeks 1, 2, and 4. They also beat Wake Forest on the road in Week 3. Kentucky will be a different type of test for the Rebs on Saturday.

The Wildcats looked terrible in Week 2 against South Carolina, losing that game at home 31-6. The next week, Kentucky looked terrific and was within a couple of plays of beating Georgia, who was ranked #1 at the time. The Wildcats wound up losing to the Bulldogs 13-12. The next week, Kentucky smoked Ohio 41-6. I don’t think Kentucky is as bad as they looked against South Carolina. And I don’t think that Ole Miss is going to keep beating their opponents by more than 40 points per game. In this SEC showdown, I’m taking the Wildcats and the points on the road this weekend.