Kentucky vs Georgia Odds & Pick (Week 6)

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 9:58 am by Michael Cash
Kentucky vs Georgia odds headline Week 6 in Athens on Saturday, as the Bulldogs welcome the Wildcats for a noon SEC kickoff. We compare opening vs current lines, public tickets, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and an expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Game Snapshot
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Venue: Sanford Stadium (Athens, GA)
Kentucky vs Georgia odds — Opening Numbers
- Spread: Georgia −20.5
- Moneyline: Kentucky +900 / Georgia −1700
- Total: 48.5
- Notes: Opened at a key 20.5; early dog interest appeared briefly before the board settled.
Kentucky vs Georgia betting line — Current Odds
- Spread: Georgia −20.5 (holding)
- Moneyline: Kentucky +980 / Georgia −2000 (slight favorite premium)
- Total: 48.5 (steady)
- Move: Small juice toggles only; no major shifts off 20.5 or 48.5 as of Tuesday morning.
💸 Hunt the best number: Compare live lines now 🏈
Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read
- Spread tickets: Early majority on Georgia −20.5.
- Total tickets: Slight lean to Over 48.5.
- Read: If the number pokes to −21 or −21.5, expect some Kentucky buyback; totals action may react to Friday weather updates.
Injuries & Weather
- Injuries: Georgia WR (lower body) day-to-day; Kentucky CB (hamstring) questionable. Status changes could modestly impact the Kentucky vs Georgia odds near kickoff.
- Weather: ~70°F, mostly sunny, light winds (near 5–8 mph). Neutral scoring environment unless gusts develop.
Trends That Matter
- Georgia is 7–0 SU in its last seven home meetings vs Kentucky.
- Kentucky is 5–1 ATS in its last six vs Georgia (tight series against the number).
- Over is 4–2 in Kentucky’s last six overall.
Expert Pick — Kentucky vs Georgia odds & Buy Points
Pick: Georgia −20.5 — The Bulldogs’ trench edge and red-zone efficiency profile make laying three scores viable. However, avoid paying past −21 without weather or personnel upgrades.
- Buy up to: −21
- Sell down to: −17.5
- Alt options: Georgia 1H −11.5; Bulldogs TT Over if injury notes trend positive for WR room
🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.