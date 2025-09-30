Kentucky vs Georgia Odds & Pick (Week 6)

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 9:58 am by Michael Cash

Kentucky vs Georgia odds headline Week 6 in Athens on Saturday, as the Bulldogs welcome the Wildcats for a noon SEC kickoff. We compare opening vs current lines, public tickets, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and an expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Sanford Stadium (Athens, GA)

Kentucky vs Georgia odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: Georgia −20.5

Georgia −20.5 Moneyline: Kentucky +900 / Georgia −1700

Kentucky +900 / Georgia −1700 Total: 48.5

48.5 Notes: Opened at a key 20.5; early dog interest appeared briefly before the board settled.

Kentucky vs Georgia betting line — Current Odds

Spread: Georgia −20.5 (holding)

Georgia −20.5 Moneyline: Kentucky +980 / Georgia −2000 (slight favorite premium)

Kentucky +980 / Georgia −2000 Total: 48.5 (steady)

48.5 Move: Small juice toggles only; no major shifts off 20.5 or 48.5 as of Tuesday morning.

Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read

Spread tickets: Early majority on Georgia −20.5.

Early majority on Georgia −20.5. Total tickets: Slight lean to Over 48.5.

Slight lean to Over 48.5. Read: If the number pokes to −21 or −21.5, expect some Kentucky buyback; totals action may react to Friday weather updates.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: Georgia WR (lower body) day-to-day; Kentucky CB (hamstring) questionable. Status changes could modestly impact the Kentucky vs Georgia odds near kickoff.

Georgia WR (lower body) day-to-day; Kentucky CB (hamstring) questionable. Status changes could modestly impact the Kentucky vs Georgia odds near kickoff. Weather: ~70°F, mostly sunny, light winds (near 5–8 mph). Neutral scoring environment unless gusts develop.

Trends That Matter

Georgia is 7–0 SU in its last seven home meetings vs Kentucky.

Kentucky is 5–1 ATS in its last six vs Georgia (tight series against the number).

Over is 4–2 in Kentucky’s last six overall.

Expert Pick — Kentucky vs Georgia odds & Buy Points

Pick: Georgia −20.5 — The Bulldogs’ trench edge and red-zone efficiency profile make laying three scores viable. However, avoid paying past −21 without weather or personnel upgrades.

Buy up to: −21

−21 Sell down to: −17.5

−17.5 Alt options: Georgia 1H −11.5; Bulldogs TT Over if injury notes trend positive for WR room

