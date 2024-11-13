Kent State vs. Miami Ohio Prediction: Is number too big for Redhawks to cover?

Is the number in Wednesday night’s Kent State vs. Miami Ohio matchup too big for the Redhawks to cover? Read on for our prediction for tonight’s MAC matchup at Yager Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kent State Golden Flashes (+30.5) at Miami Ohio Redhawks (-30.5); o/u 47.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

TV: ESPNU

Kent State vs. Miami Ohio Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Kent State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tomlinson has rough start vs. Ohio

Ruel Tomlinson was 8-for-18 passing for 62 yards and one interception during Wednesday’s 41-0 loss versus Ohio. Tomlinson was given the spot under center versus the Bobcats as Kent State hoped for another win, but he perhaps was not the answer as he logged just 62 passing yards and dished a pick. The freshman quarterback could start again this upcoming week versus Miami-Ohio as the team has legitimately nothing to lose at this point, but it should be more clear as the week develops.

Gabbert throws three TDs vs. Ball State

Brett Gabbert completed 16 of 32 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns during Tuesday’s 27-21 victory over Ball State. Gabbert now has three or more passing touchdowns in the last four games for the RedHawks, and he’s led his team to a 4-1 conference record. The 6-foot quarterback dished out his three tuddys in the first half, and kept a ground attack going in the second half to lead his team to a win. He’ll look to keep the momentum going next week against a lacking Kent State squad.

Kent State vs. Miami Ohio Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Kent State’s last 10 games when playing Miami-OH

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kent State’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Miami-OH

Miami-OH is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Miami-OH’s last 10 games when playing Kent State

Kent State vs. Miami Ohio Prediction

Take Miami Ohio. I know this is a big number to lay with a middling MAC team but it’s hard to put into words how terrible Kent State is this season. They’re coming off a 41-0 loss at home to Ohio. Two weeks ago, they were hammered 52-21 at Western Michigan. Three weeks ago, they lost 27-6 at Bowling Green. At least the Golden Flashes covered in that loss, but that was just the second time they beat the number this season. They’re horrendous. I wouldn’t be shocked if they were shutout again tonight.

Kent State vs. Miami Ohio Prediction: Miami Ohio Redhawks -30.5