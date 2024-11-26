Kent State vs. Buffalo Prediction: Will Golden Flashes surprise?

Will the Golden Flashes surprise in Tuesday night’s Kent State vs. Buffalo matchup? At least offensively? Kickoff from UB Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kent State Golden Flashes (+22) at Buffalo Bulls (-22); o/u 49

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 26, 2024

UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+

Kent State vs. Buffalo Public Betting: Bettors willing to lay Points

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ulatowski solid even in blowout

Tommy Ulatowski was 12-for-20 passing for 229 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Tuesday’s 38-17 loss versus Akron. Ulatowski pieced together not too shabby of a performance even though the Golden Flashes got blown out again. The junior quarterback bounced back from his 82 passing yards last week, and he’ll look to keep this slight momentum going in the season finale versus Buffalo.

Ogbonna produces three touchdowns vs. EMU

C.J. Ogbonna was 18-for-28 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns during Wednesday’s 37-20 victory versus Eastern Michigan. He also had 10 rushes for 42 yards. Ogbonna was very solid in the win against the Eagles, with his third-straight game with three or more total touchdowns. He threw touchdowns in the first, third and fourth quarters, all to different wide receivers. The senior quarterback now has 2,051 passing yards and a 16:4 TD:INT ratio across 11 games so far this season.

Kent State vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Kent State’s last 6 games when playing Buffalo

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Kent State’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games when playing Kent State

Kent State vs. Buffalo Prediction

Take Kent State to go over their team total of 13.5 points. I attempted to do this last week the Golden Flashes fell short by a half-point. They were held to six points a year ago in this matchup but have scored at least 14 points in eight of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams.

Kent State vs. Buffalo Prediction: Kent State Golden Flashes over 13.5 Points (-114)