Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Prediction: Will Hilltoppers get over team total?

Despite winning their first game of the season last week, the Kennesaw State Owls find themselves as heavy underdogs to Western Kentucky on Wednesday night. Will the Hilltoppers score at will tonight? This Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kennesaw State Owls (+24.5) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (-24.5); o/u 49.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 30, 2024

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

TV: ESPN2

Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Public Betting: Bettors laying Points

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Western Kentucky. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bryson has best game as starter in upset win

Davis Bryson went 16-for-20 for 189 yards and a touchdown against Liberty on Wednesday. He also ran eight times for 20 yards. Bryson returned to the starting role after nobody else on the depth chart proved capable. While he was not good, he did manage to avoid turning the ball over, and he managed to complete more than half of his passes. This has not been the norm for KSU quarterbacks in 2024.

Veltkamp throws for 281 yards, 3 TDs

Caden Veltkamp went 20-for-29 for 281 yards and three touchdowns Wednesday against Sam Houston. He also ran for 27 yards and a score. Veltkamp has had some issues with turnovers, but not in this game. Since stepping in at quarterback he’s thrown for 14 touchdowns against five picks, and he’s also run for five touchdowns, though on 1.7 yards per carry.

Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kennesaw State’s last 7 games

Kennesaw State is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Western Kentucky is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Western Kentucky is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Prediction

I like Western Kentucky to go over their team total of 37.5. Kennesaw State pulled off the miraculous upset last week of Liberty, but the Owls are still one of the worst teams in the FBS. They rank 132nd overall in ESPN’s FPI efficiency metric, are 134th in offensive efficiency and 120th in defensive efficiency.

While Western Kentucky isn’t Ohio State offensively, the Hilltoppers hung 31 points on the road versus Sam Houston two weeks ago. The Bearkats of a significantly better defense than the one the Hilltoppers will see tonight from the Owls. WKU also had two weeks to prepare for this game and I doubt they overlook Kennesaw State after what the Owls did to Liberty last week.

Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Prediction: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers over 37.5 (-112)