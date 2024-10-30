Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Prediction: Will combined score go over total?

Will Wednesday night’s Jacksonville State vs. Liberty matchup turn into a shootout at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or will these two teams keep each other’s offenses in check?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (+2) at Liberty Flames (-2); o/u 63.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 30, 2024

Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

TV: CBSSN

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Public Betting: Bettors leaning towards Flames

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Florida International. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Salter does his part despite falling to winless Owls

Kaidon Salter went 22-for-40 for 206 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception against Kennesaw State on Wednesday. He also ran nine times for 87 yards. The winless Owls upset the undefeated Flames, but Salter fulfilled his role. His rushing has ticked up recently, as he has totaled 147 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games.

Jacksonville State QB likely to suit up vs. Liberty

Tyler Huff (leg) is likely to suit up against the Flames next Wednesday despite suffering a minor leg injury in Wednesday’s 42-20 win over Middle Tennessee State, Thomas Ashworth of AL.com reports. Huff, who tallied 137 yards (10-of-18) and one touchdown through the air, along with 151 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a rout of the Blue Raiders, sustained “a little twinge” in his leg against MTSU.

Despite this minor leg injury, Huff, is not expected to miss any time and will likely suit up against Liberty in Week 10. Huff has been a dominant force for Jacksonville State (4-3) this season, throwing for 1,406 yards (99-of-152), eight touchdowns and four interceptions, adding on a whopping 654 rushing yards and seven touchdowns with his legs. If Huff is ultimately unable to go next week, Logan Smothers would likely be the next man up for the Gamecocks.

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Jacksonville State’s last 9 games on the road

Jacksonville State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Liberty is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Liberty is 18-2 SU in its last 20 games

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Prediction

Take the over. Jacksonville State has lit up the scoreboard every week since the middle of September. They’ve scored no fewer than 34 points in five straight games and are averaging just over 50 points per game over their last four contests.

Meanwhile, Liberty has scored at a more modest pace, but only even you compare the Flames to what Jacksonville State has done. The Flames have scored at least 30 points in four of their last six games. I don’t know what happened last week in their loss to Kennesaw State, but even then Liberty scored 24 points.

The Gamecocks are 106th in defensive efficiency according to ESPN’s FPI metric. Liberty is even worst at 117th. Points should not be at a premium this evening in Lynchburg, VA.

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Prediction: JACKSONVILLE STATE/LIBERTY OVER 63.5