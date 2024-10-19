Is Hugh Freeze on the hot seat? Bet Missouri to cover this weekend

Unranked Auburn heads to Columbia to #19 Missouri at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can Mizzou cover the 4-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Missouri betting prediction.

Auburn is 2-4 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against New Mexico, and their worst loss came against California.

Missouri is 5-1 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Vanderbilt, and their only loss came against Texas A&M.

Auburn vs. Missouri Matchup & Betting Odds

409 Auburn Tigers (+4) at 410 Missouri Tigers (-4); o/u 49.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

TV: ESPN

Auburn vs. Missouri Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Tigers senior running back Jarquez Hunter had a good game in his team’s 31-13 loss to Georgia a few weeks ago. In that contest, the Philadelphia, MS native logged 13 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 1 pass for 16 yards in the defeat.

Auburn wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith also played well in his team’s loss to Georgia. In that game, the Penn State transfer caught 7 passes for 95 yards. Lambert-Smith leads Auburn with 510 receiving yards this season.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Tigers senior running back Marcus Carroll was instrumental to his team’s 45-3 win over UMass last weekend. In that game, the Georgia State transfer carried the ball 15 times for 91 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carroll is second on the team in rushing with 281 yards this season.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III also made a splash in his team’s blowout win over the Minutemen last weekend. In that contest, the junior from St. Louis caught 5 passes for 59 yards and logged 2 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. Burden is second on the team in receiving with 398 yards this year.

Auburn vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Auburn is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The under is 10-8-1 in Auburn’s games since the start of last season.

Auburn is 9-10-1 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2020 season.

Missouri is 19-17 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

Missouri is 8-6 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Auburn vs. Missouri Betting Prediction

Through 6 games, Auburn has yet to defeat a power conference team this season. They are 2-4 straight up with their only wins coming over New Mexico and Alabama A&M. Auburn is 81st in the nation with an average scoring margin of -3.0 points per game. They are 108th in yards per point margin and 117th in average turnover margin per game this season. Their 3 SEC losses have come by a total of 34 points, but the underlying numbers suggest that things could get much worse for Auburn this season.

Missouri is coming off of a win over UMass last weekend, which served as a get-right game for the Tigers. It was a nice rebound performance, as Mizzou got blown out by Texas A&M in College Station the week before that. Missouri ranks 37th in yards per point margin and 19th in average turnover margin per game this year. They are also 7-5 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. Auburn seems to be trending down while Missouri seems to be trending up at the halfway point of this season. For that reason, among others, I’m taking Mizzou minus the points at home in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.