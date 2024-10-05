Iowa vs. Ohio State CFB Prediction: Hawkeyes’ ground game the key

Unranked Iowa heads to Columbus to face #3 Ohio State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Can the Buckeyes cover the 18.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Iowa vs. Ohio State betting prediction.

Iowa is 3-1 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Minnesota and their only loss came against Iowa State.

Ohio State is 4-0 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Michigan State, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

393 Iowa Hawkeyes (+18.5) at 394 Ohio State Buckeyes (-18.5); o/u 45.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Iowa vs. Ohio State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Iowa. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery and wide receiver Seth Anderson are both out for Saturday’s contest with undisclosed injuries. Anderson had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown for Iowa last season.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson ran wild in his team’s 31-14 win over Minnesota 2 weeks ago. In that contest, the junior from Hamilton, Ohio had 21 carries for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns. Johnson is second in the nation in rushing with 685 yards this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes wide receiver Reis Stocksdale, offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong, and safety Jayden Bonsu are all questionable with undisclosed injuries for Saturday’s contest. Ohio State reserve running back TC Caffey will miss Saturday’s game as he recovers from a knee injury. Caffey recorded 10 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in 2 games of action for the Buckeyes in 2022.

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith scored a pair of touchdowns in his club’s 38-7 win over Michigan State last weekend. In that contest, the 6’3” X-receiver caught 5 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also had one rushing attempt for 19 yards and a touchdown. Smith leads the team in receiving yards (364) and receiving touchdowns (5) this season.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Iowa is 3-2-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes are 47-40-5 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2003 season.

Ohio State is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The under is 11-6 in Ohio State’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 12-6 in Iowa’s games since the beginning of last season.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

Iowa has typically played Ohio State pretty tough over the years. In the last 6 meetings between these two schools, Iowa has either won outright or lost by 10 points or fewer 4 times. A few numbers make the case for the Hawkeyes in this contest. Since the start of the 2018 season, Iowa is 29-25-2 ATS in conference games. What’s more, in that same span, the Hawkeyes are 6-4 ATS after a bye week. Iowa had last weekend off while Ohio State beat Michigan State 38-7 last Saturday. Iowa defeated Minnesota 31-14 on September 21st in the last contest they played. To that end, the Hawkeyes are 31-20 ATS after a win since the start of the 2018 season. That’s the 18th-best mark in the country over that span. In what figures to be an ugly game, I think the Hawkeyes can keep it close. I’m taking Iowa and the points on the road in Columbus on Saturday.