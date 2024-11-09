Iowa State vs. Kansas: Which team bounces back?

The Iowa State Cyclones will head to Kansas City to take on Jayhawks. With Iowa State listed as 3.0-point road favorites and the total at 50.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

129 Iowa State (-3.0) at 130 Kansas (+3.0); o/u 50.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa State vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Kansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Iowa State dropped their first of the season against Texas Tech on November 2nd. Rocco Becht continued his nice season despite the loss, throwing for 299 yards and 2 TD’s and an INT. The Cyclones look for their 8th victory of the season.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Kansas dropped to 2-6 losing to Kansas State by 2 points on October 26. Jalon Daniels threw for 209 yards and recorded two touchdowns and 1 INT. The Jayhawks look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Iowa State vs. Kansas BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas. Despite a poor season I still like this Jayhawks team. They have great tandem of Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal. This team is much better than their 2-6 record reflects. I think they are live to win this game outright, but we’ll take the three points.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction: Kansas +3