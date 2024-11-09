Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Iowa State vs. Kansas: Which team bounces back?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Iowa State vs. Kansas

    The Iowa State Cyclones will head to Kansas City to take on Jayhawks. With Iowa State listed as 3.0-point road favorites and the total at 50.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Kansas prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    129 Iowa State (-3.0) at 130 Kansas (+3.0); o/u 50.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

    Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Iowa State vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Kansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

    Iowa State dropped their first of the season against Texas Tech on November 2nd. Rocco Becht continued his nice season despite the loss, throwing for 299 yards and 2 TD’s and an INT. The Cyclones look for their 8th victory of the season.

    Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

    Kansas dropped to 2-6 losing to Kansas State by 2 points on October 26. Jalon Daniels threw for 209 yards and recorded two touchdowns and 1 INT. The Jayhawks look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

    Iowa State vs. Kansas BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Kansas. Despite a poor season I still like this Jayhawks team. They have great tandem of Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal. This team is much better than their 2-6 record reflects. I think they are live to win this game outright, but we’ll take the three points.

    Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction: Kansas +3

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com