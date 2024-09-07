Iowa State vs. Iowa CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Iowa State heads to Iowa City to face #21 Iowa at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Can the Hawkeyes cover the 3-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Iowa betting prediction.

Iowa State is 1-0 straight up this season and 0-1 against the spread. They beat North Dakota last week and have yet to lose a game this season.

Iowa is 1-0 straight up this season and 1-0 against the spread. They defeated Illinois State in Week 1 and have yet to drop a game this year.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Matchup & Betting Odds

341 Iowa State Cyclones (+3) at 342 Iowa Hawkeyes (-3); o/u 35.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Iowa State vs. Iowa Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Iowa State defensive back Drew Surges (undisclosed) and linebacker Caleb Bacon (left leg) are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s rivalry game against Iowa. Bacon would be the bigger loss of the two as he is the team’s starting middle linebacker and ranked second on the team with 60 total tackles last season.

Cyclones wide receiver Daniel Jackson will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of the season with a lower leg injury. Jackson had 16 catches for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns for Iowa State last year.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson will sit out Saturday’s home date with Iowa State due to an undisclosed injury. Anderson caught 11 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in 14 games of action for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson ran wild in his team’s 40-0 win over Illinois State last Saturday. In that contest, the 6’0” 225-pound junior carried the ball 11 times for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnson rushed for 463 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. If Saturday’s game was any indication, he should blow those totals out of the water in 2024.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Iowa State is 1-4 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

The Cyclones are 2-5 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Iowa is 6-4 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Iowa is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against Iowa State.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Prediction

For Iowa, the offense has been their bugaboo for the past few years. The Hawkeyes were famously strong on defense and special teams, but often woefully inept on offense the past couple of seasons. That might not be the case this season. Iowa starting quarterback and Michigan transfer Cade McNamara only played in 5 games last year before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Hawkeyes struggled mightily to score and finished the season 10-4. McNamara is healthy this season and he dazzled in his inaugural 2024 start last week. Against Illinois State, Cade McNamara completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. His impact figures to be huge this season, and I think he’ll be the difference in this game. I’m taking the Hawkeyes to cover the number at home against the rival Cyclones on Saturday afternoon.