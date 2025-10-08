Iowa State vs Colorado Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

The Iowa State vs Colorado odds mark one of the weekend’s sharper Power 5 contrasts: the road favorite Cyclones carrying short chalk into Boulder, where Colorado remains volatile in both tempo and defensive metrics. Market confidence sits with Iowa State’s efficiency, but the Iowa State vs Colorado odds have danced around the key number of three as bettors weigh Deion Sanders’ home boost against ISU’s trench edge. Below we unpack opening vs current lines, public splits, injury notes, and buy/sell angles before our pick.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Iowa State vs Colorado — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Colorado Buffaloes

Iowa State Cyclones at Colorado Buffaloes Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Iowa State vs Colorado Odds — Open (Oct 8)

Spread: Iowa State −3 (+100) / Colorado +3 (−120)

Iowa State −3 (+100) / Colorado +3 (−120) Moneyline: Iowa State −140 / Colorado +120

Iowa State −140 / Colorado +120 Total: 52

52 Notes: Market opened near the key three, briefly touching −2.5 and −3.5 on light action before settling back to flat −3; total firm at 52.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: Iowa State −3 (+100) / Colorado +3 (−120)

Iowa State −3 (+100) / Colorado +3 (−120) Moneyline: Iowa State −140 / Colorado +120

Iowa State −140 / Colorado +120 Total: 52

52 Move (open → now): Minimal; respected shops holding −3 on two-way trade.

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Public Betting — Tickets & Money

Spread: ~62% of tickets on Colorado +3; majority of money on Iowa State −3.

~62% of tickets on Colorado +3; majority of money on Iowa State −3. Total: 54% of tickets on Over 52, but sharper handles to Under after opener.

54% of tickets on Over 52, but sharper handles to Under after opener. Read: Public drawn to Colorado’s home narrative; pros aligned with Iowa State’s road metrics and line discipline near the key number.

Injuries & Matchup Notes

Iowa State: RB rotation healthy; OL intact. CB depth thin — monitor late designations.

RB rotation healthy; OL intact. CB depth thin — monitor late designations. Colorado: QB Shedeur Sanders probable; OL continuity improved; secondary still banged up at nickel.

QB Shedeur Sanders probable; OL continuity improved; secondary still banged up at nickel. Edge: Cyclones’ defensive front vs Buffaloes’ protection remains the deciding trench factor.

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Iowa State vs Colorado Betting Trends

Iowa State 6–2 ATS in its last eight conference road games.

Colorado 2–8 ATS vs winning teams since start of 2024.

Under 5–2 in Buffaloes’ last seven home games above 50 total.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Iowa State −3 (+100)

Buy up to: −3 (even) or better; prefer moneyline at −140 if price climbs.

−3 (even) or better; prefer moneyline at −140 if price climbs. Sell down to: −2.5 (−120).

−2.5 (−120). Total lean: Under 52 if tempo stalls; Over viable only below 51 with early pace confirmed.

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.