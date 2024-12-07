Close Menu

    Iowa State vs. Arizona State Prediction: Can Sun Devils win Big 12?

    Alex BeckerBy
    Iowa State vs. Arizona State

    Number 16 Iowa State and #15 Arizona State both head to Arlington to face each other at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the Big 12 championship game on ABC. Can the Sun Devils cover the 1.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Iowa State vs. Arizona State betting prediction.

    Iowa State is 10-2 straight up this season and 7-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Kansas State and their worst loss came against Texas Tech.

    Arizona State is 10-2 straight up this season and 10-2 against the spread. Their best win came against BYU and their worst loss came against Cincinnati.    

    Iowa State vs. Arizona State Matchup & Betting Odds

    109 Iowa State Cyclones (+1.5) vs. 110 Arizona State Sun Devils (-1.5); o/u 50.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7, 2024

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: ABC

    Iowa State vs. Arizona State Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Arizona State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

    Cyclones tight end Tyler Moore (undisclosed), tight end Benjamin Brahmer (leg), linebacker Caleb Bacon (leg), and defensive back Drew Surges (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Brahmer is the team’s starting tight end and has 10 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown in 5 games of action this year.

    Iowa State wide receiver Daniel Jackson will miss Saturday’s Big 12 championship game with a leg injury. Jackson had 16 catches for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns last season.

    Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

    Sun Devils tight end Jayden Fortier, wide receiver Jake Smith, and wide receiver Zechariah Sample are all questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries. Smith has 6 catches for 91 yards in 6 regular season appearances this year.

    Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed), running back Raleek Brown (redshirt), wide receiver Malik McClain (redshirt), and defensive back Cole Martin (hip) have all been ruled out for Saturday’s contest. Tyson is the team’s best receiver and has 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

    Iowa State is 1-4 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2016 season.

    The Cyclones are 2-3 ATS against ranked opponents since the beginning of last season.

    Arizona State is an FBS-best 7-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

    Arizona State is 7-2 ATS after a win this season.

    Iowa State vs. Arizona State Betting Prediction

    The Sun Devils have been a revelation in their first year in the Big 12. Last year, Arizona State was a member of the Pac-12 and went 3-9 in a thoroughly disappointing campaign. This year, the Sun Devils have been amazing. They are 10-2 straight up and 10-2 against the spread this season. The latter mark is tied for the best record in the FBS this year.

    A few other numbers from this season bolster the case for Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 6-0 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 7-2 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, Arizona State is 3-0 ATS against ranked opponents and 4-2 ATS as the road team this season. While this game will be a neutral-site clash, it seems relevant that Arizona State has covered 66.7% of their games away from home this year. The Sun Devils have won 5 games in a row, and I like them to make it 6 straight on Saturday. I’m taking Arizona State to win the Big 12 championship.

    College Football Week 15 Iowa State vs. Arizona State Betting Prediction: ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS -1.5

