Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction: Can Hoosiers avoid big loss?

Number 5 Indiana heads to Columbus to face #2 Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Buckeyes cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Indiana vs. Ohio State betting prediction.

Indiana is 10-0 straight up this season and 8-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Michigan, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Ohio State is 9-1 straight up this season and 5-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Penn State, and their only loss came against Oregon.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

159 Indiana Hoosiers (+10.5) at 160 Ohio State Buckeyes (-10.5); o/u 52.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Indiana vs. Ohio State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Hoosiers offensive lineman Drew Evans, offensive lineman Vince Fiacable, defensive back Josh Philostin, defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe, and offensive lineman Nick Kidwell have all been ruled out for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke came up big in his team’s 20-15 win over Michigan on November 9th. In that contest, the Ohio transfer threw for 206 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Rourke is second in the country with a total QBR of 88.1 this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (Achilles), offensive lineman Josh Simmons (knee), and reserve running back TC Caffey (knee) will all sit out Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Simmons had been the team’s starting left tackle prior to getting injured.

Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott (undisclosed), linebacker Mitchell Melton (undisclosed), cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt (undisclosed), offensive lineman Zen Michalski (lower body), tight end Will Kacmarek (upper body), and wide receiver Reis Stockdale (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Michalski had been filling in for Simmons at left tackle. Redshirt junior Donovan Jackson will likely start there if Michalski can’t go on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Indiana is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Hoosiers are 6-1 ATS in conference games this season.

Ohio State is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Indiana.

Ohio State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

Indiana has been one of the best stories in college football this season. The Hoosiers brought in former James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti to be the team’s head coach. He’s done nothing but win games since he took over. Indiana is 10-0 straight up this season, and perhaps more importantly, they are 8-2 against the spread on the campaign. The Hoosiers are third in the country with an average scoring margin of +25.2 points per game in 2024. Some might ding Indiana for their schedule (they won’t play Oregon, Penn State, or Illinois this season), but they’ve been blowing lesser teams out. The Hoosiers have double-digit conference wins over UCLA, Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, and Michigan State this year. Indiana even beat Michigan two weeks ago at home by a score of 20-15, passing their first true test of the year.

The line for this game has been bouncing all over the place. It opened at Ohio State -9.5, went as high as -13.5, and has since settled at -10.5. I’d keep an eye on the line all the way up to game time to see what it ultimately ends up being. I don’t know if Indiana will actually win this game, but I think they’re good enough to keep it competitive throughout. I’m taking the Hoosiers and the points on the road in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.