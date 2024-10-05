Indiana vs. Northwestern: Does IU remain undefeated?

The Indiana Hoosiers will head to Evanston to take on Northwestern. With the Wildcats listed as 14.0-point home underdogs and the total at 41.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Indiana vs. Northwestern prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

353 Indiana (-14.0) at 354 Northwestern (+14.0); o/u 41.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Evanston, IL

TV: BTN

Indiana vs. Northwestern Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 78% of bets are on Indiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Indiana improved to 5-0 defeating Maryland by 14 points last Saturday. Kurtis Rourke threw for 359 yards, 3 TD’s and 2 INT’s. The Hoosiers look to move to 6-0 on the season.

Northwestern Wildcats Game Notes

Northwestern fell to .500 after losing to Washington by a score of 24-5 on September 21st. A.J. Henning led the Wildcats in catches with 5 for 41 yards in the loss. The Wildcats look to get back in the win column at home on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Northwestern BETTING PREDICTION

Lay the number with Indiana. Northwestern has really struggled on the offensive side the ball this season, while the Hoosiers have looked great on that side of the ball. Kurtis Rourke has been excellent for IU so far and I expect him to have another big afternoon. Indiana covers this number on the road.

Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction: Indiana -14

