Indiana vs. Michigan State Prediction: Can Hoosiers avoid trap game?

Number 13 Indiana heads to East Lansing to face unranked Michigan State at 3:30 PM ET on Peacock on Saturday afternoon. Can the Spartans cover the 7.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Indiana vs. Michigan State betting prediction.

Indiana is 8-0 straight up this season and 7-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Washington, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Michigan State is 4-4 straight up this season and 3-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and their worst loss came against Boston College.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Matchup & Betting Odds

349 Indiana Hoosiers (-7.5) at 350 Michigan State Spartans (+7.5); o/u 53.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

TV: Peacock

Indiana vs. Michigan State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 89% of bets are on Indiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Hoosiers starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke is probable to play on Saturday after having surgery on his thumb on October 21st. He missed the team’s game against Washington last weekend but should be good to go this week. Rourke leads the nation with a total QBR of 91.8 this season.

Indiana offensive lineman Vince Fiacable, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe, and defensive back Josh Philostin are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker is questionable with an undisclosed injury for this weekend’s game. He had 23 total tackles in 11 games of action for Michigan State last year.

Michigan State defensive lineman Avery Dunn (undisclosed), tight end Michael Masunas (shoulder), offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (lower body), offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (undisclosed), defensive back Khalil Majeed (lower body), and defensive back Dillon Tatum (lower body) will all sit out Saturday’s home date with Indiana. Masunas has 4 catches for 37 yards in 3 games of action this season.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Indiana is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Michigan State.

The over is 14-6 in Indiana’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 12-8 in Michigan State’s games since the start of last season.

Michigan State is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Prediction

This is a potential trap game for Indiana. The Hoosiers play Michigan at home next weekend, which will serve as a barometer for how good the team from Bloomington really is. It would be very easy for a young team that hasn’t had a lot of success to take the Spartans lightly on Saturday.

There’s also the matter of Indiana’s quarterback Kurtis Rourke returning from a thumb injury to his throwing hand. During the second half of IU’s 56-7 win over Nebraska, Rourke hit his right thumb on a Nebraska player’s helmet. The injury resulted in his nail bed being ripped off. He had that surgically repaired on October 21st and was able to log full practices on Wednesday and Thursday. He will likely be experiencing some sensitivity in his right thumb, but his ability to grip the football shouldn’t be seriously hampered. Despite that, Rourke hasn’t played a real game in 2 full weeks, so it would be understandable if he was a bit rusty, especially early in the game. Because of the trap game potential and the injury to Kurtis Rourke’s thumb, I’m taking the Spartans and the points at home on Saturday afternoon.