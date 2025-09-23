Indiana vs Iowa Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Indiana at Iowa odds headline a key Big Ten tilt in Iowa City on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock). This Indiana at Iowa preview stacks opening odds vs. current odds, public money, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and browse the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — Indiana at Iowa

Matchup: No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 3:30 p.m. ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Venue: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Opening Odds — Indiana at Iowa

Spread: Indiana −6.5 (FanDuel open); look-ahead markets were as low as −2.5 before steam

Indiana −6.5 (FanDuel open); look-ahead markets were as low as −2.5 before steam Moneyline: (books posted ML shortly after spread/total; first widely posted ML hit the market after the move)

(books posted ML shortly after spread/total; first widely posted ML hit the market after the move) Total: 48.5 (market open)

48.5 (market open) Notes: Early week after Indiana’s blowout of Illinois, money pushed this through −6 to the −7/−7.5 band by Tuesday morning.

Current Odds — Indiana at Iowa (Open → Now)

Spread: Indiana −7.5 (shop range −7 to −7.5)

Indiana −7.5 (shop range −7 to −7.5) Moneyline: Indiana −290 / Iowa +240 (best available range on major boards)

Indiana −290 / Iowa +240 (best available range on major boards) Total: 48.5 (some 49.0s appear)

48.5 (some 49.0s appear) Move note: FanDuel open −6.5 (look-ahead −2.5) → market −7/−7.5; total steady around high-40s

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Majority on Indiana across public boards as of Tuesday.

Majority on Indiana across public boards as of Tuesday. Money % (Spread): Heavier Hoosiers handle pushing toward −7.5; sharper resistance shows at −8.

Heavier Hoosiers handle pushing toward −7.5; sharper resistance shows at −8. Total Market: Two-way near 48.5; some books flirting with 49.0 bring Under interest.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: No new headline absences in early-week reports; confirm Friday and the 90-min pre-kick refresh per SOP.

No new headline absences in early-week reports; confirm Friday and the 90-min pre-kick refresh per SOP. Weather: ~79°F, light wind (~8 mph), minimal rain risk — neutral conditions in Iowa City.

Trends That Matter — Indiana at Iowa

Indiana enters 4–0 with multiple blowouts; market has aggressively upgraded the Hoosiers.

Iowa defense trending Under at home historically, though current total sits sub-50.

Number management matters around −7/−7.5; shop for the hook.

Expert Pick & Buy Points — Indiana at Iowa

Pick: Indiana −7 — prefer a flat −7 (−115/−120 max). Passing at −8.

Buy up to: −7 (−120 max)

−7 (−120 max) Sell down to: Avoid −8 or worse unless coupling as ML/alt-spread legs

Avoid −8 or worse unless coupling as ML/alt-spread legs Alt options: Consider Indiana ML in parlays; Under only at 49.5+

