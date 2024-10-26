Illinois vs. Oregon Prediction: Can Illinois shock the world?

Number 20 Illinois heads to Eugene to face #1 Oregon at 3:30 PM ET on CBS on Saturday afternoon. Can the Ducks cover the 21.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Oregon betting prediction.

Illinois is 6-1 straight up this season and 5-1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Michigan, and their only loss came against Penn State.

Oregon is 7-0 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Ohio State, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Illinois vs. Oregon Matchup & Betting Odds

211 Illinois Fighting Illini (+21.5) at 212 Oregon Ducks (-21.5); o/u 54.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Illinois vs. Oregon Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Illinois. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Fighting Illini offensive lineman Magnus Moller and outside linebacker Daniel Brown are both questionable to play on Saturday with undisclosed injuries.

Illinois running back Kaden Feagin (undisclosed), wide receiver Ashton Hollins (undisclosed), outside linebacker Mason Muragin (undisclosed), and tight end Cole Rusk (knee) will all miss Saturday’s road date with Oregon. Feagin is the biggest loss of the players listed above as he leads the Fighting Illini in rushing with 306 yards this year.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (appendix), defensive back Khamari Terrell (undisclosed), wide receiver Traeshon Holden (possible suspension), defensive end Jordan Burch (undisclosed), wide receiver Kyler Kasper (undisclosed), defensive back Zach Grisham (undisclosed), defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner (undisclosed), defensive back Jahlil Florence (undisclosed), wide receiver Gary Bryant (leg), defensive back Dakoda Fields (undisclosed), and offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (undisclosed) are all listed as questionable to play on Saturday.

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden was suspended for last weekend’s game against Purdue due to an on-field incident the week prior. Holden was ejected from the team’s game against Ohio State on October 12th for spitting on an opposing player. It’s not clear if he will be suspended for the team’s game this weekend after sitting out last week’s contest. Holden is fourth on the team with 306 receiving yards this season.

Illinois vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Illinois is 16-8 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

The Fighting Illini are 7-2 ATS against ranked opponents since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Oregon is 3-4 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2022 season.

Oregon is 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Illinois vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

Bret Bielema became the head coach at Illinois in 2021. Since then, his teams in Champaign have fared quite well against the number. Since 2021, Illinois is 18-13 ATS in conference games, 11-3 ATS as road underdogs, and 13-4 ATS as the road team. The Fighting Illini are 5-1-1 ATS this season, including covering 4 contests as the underdog. There’s also a historical precedent.

The last time Illinois went on the road to face the #1 team in the nation was a 2007 trip to Columbus to face Ohio State. The Fighting Illini won that game 28-21 in a considerable upset. The last time Oregon played at home as the #1 team in the land was in 2012 against Stanford. The Ducks lost that contest 17-14. I like Illinois’ ability to avoid being blown out, and I think that will be a key factor here. For that reason, among others, I’m taking the Fighting Illini and the points on the road in Eugene on Saturday afternoon.