Georgia vs. Texas: Total too High?

The top 5 matchup of the week will see the Georgia Bulldogs head to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. Another tough road game awaits for the Bulldogs, whose one loss of the season came at Alabama. Texas has dominated in every game they’ve played this season no matter who is their starting quarterback. They are 5 point favorites and this Georgia vs. Texas matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia Bulldogs (+5) at Texas Longhorns (-5) o/u 57.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Bulldogs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are 5-1 this season with the lone loss coming to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 41-34 thriller. Since that loss, Georgia has won 2 straight games, beating Auburn 31-13, and Mississippi State 41-31 last week. Mississippi State is 1-5 this season and were 34.5 point underdogs to the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart was visibly frustrated with his team’s performance giving up 31 points. He even bumped Miss. State QB Michael Van Buren when he was coming off their sidelines after a play. Carson Beck completed 36 of his 49 pass attempts for 459 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 2 interceptions. Michael van Buren threw for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns along with 1 interception. It’s been an interesting season for the Bulldogs, who haven’t looked as dominant as years past. In their 2 road games this season, they beat Kentucky by 1 and lost to Alabama.

Texas Longhorns

Quinn Ewers made his way back onto the football field for the Red River Rivalry after missing a few weeks with an injury. It was a bit of a shaky start in the 34-3 win, as he threw an interception on his first pass of the game. The next two possessions ended in punts. He would eventually settle in and finish with 199 yards and a touchdown. The defense played well against the Oklahoma freshman quarterback, allowing just 148 yards through the air. They also held the Sooners to 2.3 yards per carry on the ground, forced 2 fumbles, had 6 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The Longhorns have played 5 of their 6 games this season in the state of Texas. This is their 5th home game of the season. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond has been upgraded to probable and should be good to go in this big time matchup.

Georgia vs. Texas Betting Trends

Georgia is 22-3 SU in their last 25 road games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Georgia’s last 6 games

Texas is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-3 in Texas’ last 8 home games

Georgia vs. Texas Prediction:

I think the total is too high in this matchup. It feels scary seeing how Alabama and Georgia played out but I think Kirby Smart will have his team ready to go in this one. Alabama had pretty much everything go their way in the first half of that game but in the 2nd half they were held to 11 points. Quinn Ewers didn’t play out of this world in his first game back from injury. The Longhorns offense took advantage of a lot of very good field position from a very poor Oklahoma offense. This is the best defense the Longhorns have gone up against this season and I don’t think they will have the same success that they did against some other teams this season. On the opposite side, they also have the best defense in the country so far this season. They are first in ppg allowed at 6.3, first in yards per game allowed at 229.7, and first in yards per play allowed at 3.7. Look for both offenses to struggle moving the ball in this one.

Georgia vs. Texas Prediction: Under 57.5