Georgia vs Mississippi State Expert Pick & Odds: Is UGA on upset alert?

Get your tickets and your action ready — this Week 11 SEC tilt in Starkville has upset written all over it. This Georgia vs Mississippi State preview is exactly what you came for: Georgia arrives as the chalk, but Mississippi State at home has the coaching confidence, tempo and late-game fight to not only cover but win.

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025 — 12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT.

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field — Starkville, MS.

TV: ESPN (check local listings).

Georgia (7-1) comes in with the higher ranking and the heavier reputation; Mississippi State (5-4) is fighting for bowl positioning and a signature SEC home win. Game-day conditions and the clock make home-field noise a real factor in Starkville.

Betting Odds

According to oddmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Georgia is a 9-point road favorite Saturday at Mississippi State. The total currently sits at 57 points.

Public Betting Information

Bettors must love what they’ve seen out of Mississippi State lately because they’re all over the home dog. According to The Spread.com’s College Football Public Betting Chart page, 90% of public bettors are backing Miss State.

Weather Report (Starkville, Davis Wade Stadium)

Current forecasts for Starkville on Saturday (game day) reflect mild, late-fall conditions with low rain probability and temperatures expected in the mid-60s to low-70s during the afternoon kick. Winds are light (single-digit mph), so field conditions should be normal — favorable to a physical, grind-it-out SEC game rather than a shootout. Sources: Weather.com and AccuWeather forecasts for Starkville, MS.

Implication: a dry, slightly cool afternoon favors Mississippi State’s ability to run a controlled, time-of-possession game and keep Georgia’s explosiveness from exploding repeatedly.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction

I’m siding with the home dog in this spot: Mississippi State +9. I expect Mississippi State to play a disciplined, opportunistic game plan — win the possession battle, force a couple of turnovers or quick punts and keep the margin tight.

The bottom line? Mississippi State has played every SEC opponent tough. The Bulldogs came from behind to beat Arkansas on the road last week and nearly defeated Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Georgia, meanwhile, could have easily lost to Tennessee and Ole Miss earlier this season and Florida played the Bulldogs tough last week in Jacksonville. These two teams have played in a slew of one-score games this season. Why should I think this outcome will be different?

Final Score Prediction: Georgia 31 — Mississippi State 28

