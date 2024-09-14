Georgia vs. Kentucky: Is the Total too Low?

The #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs kick off SEC play when they head to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs will be 22 point favorites going into their first true road game of the season. The Wildcats hope to pull off a huge upset after a brutal 31-6 loss last week. Last season the Bulldogs won 51-13. How will this Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup play out on Saturday night?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia Bulldogs (-22) at Kentucky Wildcats (+22); o/u 44.5

7:30 p.m ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bulldogs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia kicked off the season with a beatdown on Clemson 34-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They followed that up with a 48-3 victory over Tennessee Tech. Carson Beck threw 5 touchdown passes in that game to go along with 242 yards. Trevor Etienne was back on the field after missing the Clemson game due to suspension. He had 5 carries for 78 yards. The Bulldogs will be without defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson for their upcoming game against Kentucky. Cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested Thursday night. He has since been released but a decision of whether or not he will be playing on Saturday night has yet to be determined. He is not the starter but if he does miss the game and Julian Humphrey gets injured, it is freshman Ondre Evans who is sitting third on the depth chart.

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is coming off of a 31-6 loss at home against South Carolina. Brock Vandagriff started off the game at quarterback but Gavin Wimsatt came in to give it a try too. They each had just 3 completions and an interception. Demie Sumo-Karngaye led the ground attack taking 17 carries for 70 yards. South Carolina got to the quarterback 5 times for the sack and had 11 tackles for loss. Brock Vandagriff is a transfer from Georgia where he spent 3 seasons. The offensive line will be without Jager Burton and Courtland Ford for this matchup and Gerald Mincey is currently questionable.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Georgia is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 3-1 in Georgia’s last 4 away games

Kentucky is 7-6 ATS in their last 13 games

The OVER is 8-5 in Kentucky’s last 13 games

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction

Take the over 44.5 in this matchup Saturday night. Georgia could easily hit this number by themselves. I expect the Bulldogs defense to be all over Brock Vandagriff after Kentucky gave up 5 sacks last week and will be missing at least one offensive lineman with another one questionable. I think Georgia will have very favorable field position to start most of their drives and might even be able to pull in a scoop and score. Sportsbooks currently have Kentucky’s team total set to 10.5. The one thing going Kentucky’s way is Vandagriff was at Georgia for 3 seasons and is familiar with their defense. Anything that the Wildcats are able to put on the board just makes the job that much easier for the Bulldogs.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction: Over 44.5 Total Points