Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Picks & Preview: Will Dawgs roll?

Rivalry week always delivers chaos, and this year’s showdown in Atlanta promises plenty of it. Georgia’s power and depth collide with a Georgia Tech team desperate to spoil a postseason run, creating the kind of matchup bettors circle long before kickoff. Momentum, injuries, and motivation all factor into how this one could unfold, and we’ll break down every angle that matters before making our call. As you dive in, you’ll also find our full Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Picks breakdown — but first, let’s set the stage for Friday’s matchup.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Day Information

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025.

Kickoff (ET): 3:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA).

TV: ABC (national)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Georgia -14 60 -600 Georgia Tech +14 60 +400

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Georgia 41% -12.5 -14 Georgia Tech 59% +12.5 +14

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Injury Report

Kirby Smart confirmed that linebacker CJ Allen remains a focal question — he’s been limited while rehabbing a leg injury sustained earlier in the season — and center Drew Bobo continues to manage a hand laceration that has kept him under close monitoring. Smart indicated both are “working to be available” but also acknowledged Georgia might hold players out if it’s the prudent path with postseason play looming.

Georgia’s broader message: the roster is generally healthy, but they won’t risk long-term availability for a rivalry tune-up. That matters from a betting perspective — even if a key starter is listed as questionable, the Dawgs have proven depth and proven rotation players who can limit the practical downgrade. For Georgia Tech, weekly reports show the Yellow Jackets have been solidly healthy overall but enter with the usual minor bumps that come late in the season (coach comments and GT practice notes list no new major-game-ending injuries). Still, if Georgia elects to rest a veteran defender like Allen, that could slightly alter how aggressive the Bulldogs play early.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Picks & Prediction

Why the Bulldogs cover -14:

Talent and matchup advantage up front. Georgia is deeper along both lines of scrimmage and regularly wins the battle of field position and possession with efficient rushing and a defense that generates tackles-for-loss. Even with one or two question marks, Georgia’s depth means the performance drop-off is usually small; that’s critical when backing a double-digit spread. Market pricing and public lean validate the gap. The consensus market has the Dawgs in the -13.5 to -14 range, which reflects both Georgia’s record and the market’s perception of Georgia Tech’s difficulty containing power SEC offenses. These lines are informed by Vegas models that account for turnovers, special teams, and depth — areas where Georgia consistently has an edge. Betting the Dawgs to cover is a bet on execution and depth holding through the fourth quarter.

Game dynamic to expect: Georgia will lean on clock-control drives early, chew yardage between the tackles and attempt to limit explosive plays by Georgia Tech. If Georgia Tech has to play catch-up, they’ll become one-dimensional and more vulnerable to heavy personnel and third-down pressure — the exact scripts that favor a Georgia cover.

Projection (final score): Georgia 38 — Georgia Tech 17

