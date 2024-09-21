Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Number too high?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will head to Kentucky to take on Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. With the Cardinals listed as 10.5-point favorites and the total at 57.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Georgia Tech vs. Louisville prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    331 Georgia Tech (+10.5) at 332 Louisville (-10.0); o/u 57.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

    L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, KY

    TV: ESPN2

    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Georgia Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

    Georgia Tech moved to 3-1 after beating VMI last Saturday 59-7. Haynes King had a big afternoon throwing for 275 and 3 TD’s. The Yellow Jackets look for their second consecutive victory on Saturday.

    Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

    Louisville improved to 2-0 after beating Jacksonville State by 35 points on September 7th. Tyler Shough threw for 349 yards, and 2 TD’s in the victory. The Cardinals look to move to 3-0 at home as they host GT.

    Louisville is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    Georgia Tech is 3-2 SU in its last 5 road games.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for Louisville.

    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the points. Haynes King will keep the Yellow Jackets in this game. He can make plays with his arm,or take off and run when necessary. Louisville hasn’t been tested in either game yet this season and now have to face a scrappy GT win. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see GT pull off the upset this weekend.

    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Prediction: Georgia Tech +10.5

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com