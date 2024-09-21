Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Number too high?

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will head to Kentucky to take on Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. With the Cardinals listed as 10.5-point favorites and the total at 57.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Georgia Tech vs. Louisville prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

331 Georgia Tech (+10.5) at 332 Louisville (-10.0); o/u 57.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Georgia Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Georgia Tech moved to 3-1 after beating VMI last Saturday 59-7. Haynes King had a big afternoon throwing for 275 and 3 TD’s. The Yellow Jackets look for their second consecutive victory on Saturday.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Louisville improved to 2-0 after beating Jacksonville State by 35 points on September 7th. Tyler Shough threw for 349 yards, and 2 TD’s in the victory. The Cardinals look to move to 3-0 at home as they host GT.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Louisville is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Georgia Tech is 3-2 SU in its last 5 road games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for Louisville.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville BETTING PREDICTION

Take the points. Haynes King will keep the Yellow Jackets in this game. He can make plays with his arm,or take off and run when necessary. Louisville hasn’t been tested in either game yet this season and now have to face a scrappy GT win. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see GT pull off the upset this weekend.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Prediction: Georgia Tech +10.5