Fresno State vs. Nevada Prediction: Wolf Pack Defend Home Field

The Nevada Wolf Pack will host the Fresno State Bulldogs late on Friday night. The Wolf Pack head into this game with a 3-4 record, beating Oregon State last week 42-37. The Bulldogs enter Friday with a 3-3 record. They have lost 2 straight games, the latest being a 25-17 loss to Washington State. The Wolf Pack will be 3.5 point home dogs and this Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs (-3.5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (+3.5) o/u 50

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2024

Clarence Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

TV: CBSSN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bulldogs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Fresno State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fresno State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs won 3 straight games before dropping their last 2, losing 25-17 to Washington State on their homefield last week. Mikey Keene threw for 220 yards and a touchdown but added 2 interceptions as well. One of those picks came late in the 4th quarter and was returned 60 yards for a touchdown. Fresno State was up by 1 before this occurred. Turnovers have been an issue for Mikey Keene this season. He has 8 interceptions on the season to match his 8 passing touchdowns. Keene has also fumbled the ball 3 times, although none of those resulted in turnover.

Nevada Wolf Pack

The Wolf Pack are 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games. Last week they were 3 point underdogs when they hosted the Oregon State Beavers. Nevada would end up winning 42-37 for their 3rd win of the season. Brendon Lewis completed just 5 of 12 pass attempts for 51 yards. It was a heavy dose of the rush attack for Nevada in this matchup. Brendon Lewis took 9 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown. Savion Red ran 23 times for 137 yards and 4 touchdowns. Lewis has 9 passing touchdowns to go along with 5 interceptions, 3 of which came against Minnesota. He is also averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has 4 rushing touchdowns. The Wolf Pack defense had 4 interceptions against Oregon State.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Fresno State is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games against Nevada

The OVER is 3-2 in Fresno State’s last 5 road games

Nevada is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Fresno State

The OVER is 8-5 in Nevada’s last 13 games

Fresno State vs. Nevada Prediction:

I’ll take the home dog in this matchup on Friday night. At the time of this writing, you can find the 3.5 at FanDuel. Nevada is coming off of a big win against a Beavers team that entered the night with only one loss on the season. The offense was moving the ball well on the ground and will be going against a defense that allows 4.5 yards per carry. The defense also found success with 4 interceptions in that game and will look to ride that momentum going up against Mikey Keene who has really struggled to protect the ball all season. The Fresno State defense struggled against dual threat quarterbacks Hajj-Malik Williams and John Mateer in their last 2 games and will take on another one on Friday night. Nevada is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 games between these two schools and I’ll take them to cover again at home in this one.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Prediction: Nevada +3.5